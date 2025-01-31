Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 runs smoothly on high-end graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the 4070 Ti Super. The game has been ported by Nixxes, the same developers behind previous PS5 games that made their way to PC such as God of War and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It also supports DLSS 4 with frame generation, enabling gamers to get decent visual fidelity while still maintaining high framerates.

In this guide, we'll break down the optimal settings for running the game on the two cards, helping you achieve the perfect balance of visual quality and performance.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is designed to handle demanding titles at 4K (Image via Amazon and Sony)

The RTX 4070 Ti's performance capabilities mean you can play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on it at 4K resolution without performance issues. However, the card is a master at 1440p as well and can deliver 100+ FPS on the game at this resolution. You can choose the best resolution depending on which monitor you have. We recommend a blend of Ultra and Very High presets across most options, with the more demanding RT Shadows and RT Ambient Occlusion disabled. However, DLSS 4 with frame generation and Transformer-based upscaling needs to be turned on.

The recommended settings for the RTX 4070 Ti are as follows:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (100+ FPS) / 3840 x 2160 (80+ FPS)

2560 x 1440 (100+ FPS) / 3840 x 2160 (80+ FPS) Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: Max. allowed by monitor

Max. allowed by monitor VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: On

On Upscale Method: Transformer RR

Transformer RR Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super 16 GB

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is a powerful GPU for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Image via Amazon and Sony)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a bit more capable than the original Ti-class offering and can easily run the game at 4K while churning out a stable high 80+ FPS. The configuration maintains the same high-end visual presets as before, with Ultra and Very High settings across most options. Like its non-Super counterpart, we've kept RT Shadows and RT Ambient Occlusion disabled with DLSS 4 frame generation turned on.

Here are the recommended settings recommendations for the 4070 Ti Super:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (80+FPS)

3840 x 2160 (80+FPS) Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: Max. allowed by monitor

Max. allowed by monitor VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: On

On Upscale Method: Transformer RR

Transformer RR Upscale Quality: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Sharpness: Quality

Quality Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 16x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: High

High Ray-Traced Reflections: High

High Ray-Traced Interiors: High

High Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Ultra

Ultra Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Ultra

Ultra Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 10

10 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: On

On Screen Shake: On

Overall, the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are some of the most capable video cards in the market. They are designed to handle the latest titles with a breeze, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is no exception. With the above settings lists applied, you can get high framerates in the video game without any exceptions.

