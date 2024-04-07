Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Which is the budget gaming king?

You might be confused between Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35 if you are in the market for a new budget smartphone. Both smartphones have been launched recently, and feature a great hardware and software combo. They also share many similarities, including octa-core processors, high refresh rate displays, and high-capacity batteries.

But, which smartphone would be the better buy between the two, especially if you want to game on your device? We solve that con-durum, by doing a Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35 detailed comparison, and see which device emerges as the winner. Let us begin.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and the verdict depends on the author’s opinions.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Specifications and variants

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the Exynos 1380, whereas the Edge 50 Pro has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (Image via Qualcomm/Samsung)

Before starting with the Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35 comparison, let’s look at the pricing and hardware information of both smartphones.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

8GB RAM and 256GB storage - ₹29,999 ($360)

- ₹29,999 ($360) 12GB RAM and 256GB storage - ₹33,999 ($408)

Samsung Galaxy A35

8GB RAM and 128GB storage - $360

- $360 8GB RAM and 256GB storage - $370

Specifications Motorola Edge 50 Pro Samsung Galaxy A35 Display 6.7" FHD+ (1220 x 2712) pOLED, 144Hz 6.6" FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Super AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB Storage Variants 128GB, 256GB (UFS 2.2) 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) Front Camera 50MP 13MP Back Cameras 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (optical 3x zoom) 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP macro Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Exynos 1380 Charging Speeds Upto 125W TurboPower 25W Battery Capacity 4,500mAh 5,000mAh

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Display comparison

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro supports a higher 144Hz refresh rate compared to 120Hz on the Samsung Galaxy A35 (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a large 6.7-inch 144Hz curved P-OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 has a slightly smaller 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

Motorola also claims that the Edge 50 Pro has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A35 has lower 1000 nits of peak brightness support. The Edge 50 Pro also has HDR 10+ certification.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Performance comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset (Image via YouTube/NL Tech)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, an octa-core chipset that can easily handle day-to-day multitasking and heavy gaming. Compared to this, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by last year's Exynos 1380 chipset, which struggles to generate good fps in most graphic-intensive games.

Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy A35 provides lower FPS in popular games such as PUBG Mobile, COD: Warzone Mobile, and Genshin Impact than the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. But, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with UFS 2.2 storage type, which has lower read and write speeds than the UFS 3.1 on the Samsung Galaxy A35.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Battery comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a 5,000mAh battery (Image via Samsung(

Both phones come with big battery packs, but, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a smaller 4500mAh battery, compared to Samsung Galaxy A35's 5000mAh battery.

Motorola also offers much faster 125W charging support, but there is a small catch here. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro base variant comes with 8GB RAM and a 68W charger whereas the 12GB version comes with a 125W charger inside the box.

But with the Samsung Galaxy A35, you only get a charging cable inside the box. The phone also comes with 25W peak charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Verdict

To conclude our Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A35 comparison, we can surely say that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a much better smartphone for gaming, as it offers better processing power, supports faster charging speed, and has a higher refresh rate display.

At a similar asking price, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro should be the better pick for you. The Samsung Galaxy A35 though comes with a bigger battery and a flat screen which is less prone to accidental touches while gaming. So, if these factors are important to you, then the Galaxy A35 could be the better choice.