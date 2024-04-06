Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Which is the better gaming smartphone?

If you are looking to buy a new midrange smartphone in 2024, you might want to check the Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55 comparison. Both were launched recently and offer competitive hardware and software at less than $500.

If you want a phone for gaming, this article will try to determine which phone comes out on top in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55 battle.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Hardware specifications and variants

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 while the Galaxy A55 features the Exynos 1480 (Image via Qualcomm/ Samsung)

Before we begin our Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55 comparison, let’s look at how they're priced, their variants, pricing details, and specifications.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

8GB RAM and 256GB storage - ₹29,999 ($360)

- ₹29,999 ($360) 12GB RAM and 256GB storage - ₹33,999 ($408)

Samsung Galaxy A55

8GB RAM and 128GB storage - ₹39,999 ($480)

- ₹39,999 ($480) 8GB RAM and 256GB storage - ₹42,999 ($516)

- ₹42,999 ($516) 12GB RAM and 256GB storage - ₹44,999 ($540)

Here are the detailed specifications of both smartphones:

Specifications Motorola Edge 50 Pro Samsung Galaxy A55 Display 6.7" FHD+ (1220 x 2712) pOLED, 144Hz 6.6" FHD+ (1080 x 2340) Super AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage Variants 128GB, 256GB (UFS 2.2) 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) Front Camera 50MP 32MP Back Cameras 50MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (optical 3x zoom) 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Exynos 1480 Charging Speeds Upto 125W TurboPower 25W Battery Capacity 4,500mAh 5,000mAh

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Display comparison

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a higher 144Hz refresh rate screen vs 120Hz on the Samsung Galaxy A55. (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a bigger 6.7-inch curved pOLED display compared to the Samsung Galaxy A55's 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel. Both screens offer great colors and admirable contrast, and the content displayed on them is easily visible in direct sunlight.

The Edge 50 Pro though offers a higher 144Hz refresh rate compared to the A55's 120Hz. This extra refresh rate means that games will be more responsive to your inputs and feel smoother on the Edge 50 Pro. Moreover, the Edge 50 Pro's curved panel is more prone to accidental touches than the A55's screen.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Performance comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A55 offers similar gaming performance to the Edge 50 Pro, albeit at a higher price (Image via TrendGrnd/YouTube)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and UFS 2.2 storage. While this is a capable configuration, it has slower read and write speeds compared to the Exynos 1480 — coupled with faster UFS 3.1 storage — found in the Samsung Galaxy A55.

Both devices offer a similar gaming experience, but the Motorola phone can yield 5-10 FPS more while playing popular games such as PUBG Mobile or COD: Warzone Mobile. You can expect up to 60 FPS gameplay on both smartphones at low or medium settings.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. (Image via Samsung)

Both phones promise to last a day in terms of charge. However, the Samsung Galaxy A55 has a higher 5,000mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh battery pack on the Edge 50 Pro.

But, the latter outshines the Galaxy A55 with up to 25W charging support. However, if you buy its base variant, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro only comes with a 68W charger in the box. Samsung does not ship the charger in the A55's box.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A55: Conclusion and verdict

Choosing between the Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A55, especially for gaming, boils down to your preferences. The former offers a stunning 144Hz display, clean software, and faster charging at a lower price. Moreover, it is likely to perform slightly better in games. However, it has a lower battery life, and the curved P-OLED display is prone to accidental touches while gaming.

The Samsung Galaxy A55, on the other hand, offers more battery life, faster storage speeds, and more years of OS updates. However, it only supports 25W charging speed, which can take up to 90 minutes to fully charge.