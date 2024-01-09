MSI Claw release window, specs, price, and more explored

The MSI Claw is the newest handheld gaming PC from MSI, set to release sometime in Q1 2024. Representing Intel’s return to the handheld PC gaming space, the Claw is shaping up to be quite the beast, butting heads with the likes of the ROG Ally and Legion Go. Unlike the Steam Deck, however, the MSI Claw runs Windows along with its proprietary MSI Center M overlay for easy access to quick settings and games.

Additional information regarding the availability, specs, and price can be found below, derived from the official Claw - A1M store page from MSI's own website.

MSI Claw release date

The MSI Center M overlay (Image via MSI)

MSI has provided readers with an estimated release window of Q1 2024 for the Claw. An exact date is still not known at the time of writing this article, but the handheld should be up for pre-order soon.

Readers can expect to get their hands on the device by the end of March this year.

MSI Claw price and availability

The MSI Claw starts at an MSRP of $599 (Image via MSI)

The Claw is available in a total of three variants, starting from a base price of $699. The highest specced model will go for $799. Keep in mind that these are retail prices and do not include offers, discounts, or open-box options.

Unfortunately, details regarding the availability of the device are still unknown, but readers can expect an official update regarding the same from MSI soon. Like most other handheld PCs, the Claw is also expected to be released for the US and Asian markets first—with a gradual rollout to other regions.

MSI Claw specifications

The Claw features a massive 53Whr battery (Image via MSI)

There are a total of three variants of the MSI Claw, each possessing the following specifications:

Variant #1 ($699)

Intel Core Ultra 5

Intel Arc Graphics

Windows 11 Home

7-inch 1920x1080 (Full HD) IPS touchscreen display with 120 Hz refresh rate; 100% sRGB and 500 nits typical brightness

53Whr battery

Singular USB 4 port with Thunderbolt 4 support and a MicroSD card reader

Hall effect triggers and joysticks

MSI Center M UI/overlay

16 GB RAM; LPDDR5-6400

512 GB SSD

Variant #2 ($749) - also known as the Claw A1M

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H

Intel Arc Graphics

Windows 11 Home

7-inch 1920x1080 (Full HD) IPS touchscreen display with 120 Hz refresh rate; 100% sRGB and 500 nits typical brightness

53Whr battery

Singular USB 4 port with Thunderbolt 4 support and a MicroSD card reader

Hall effect triggers and joysticks

MSI Center M UI/overlay

512 GB SSD

16 GB RAM; LPDDR5-6400

Variant #3 ($799)

Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H

Intel Arc Graphics

Windows 11 Home

7-inch 1920x1080 (Full HD) IPS touchscreen display with 120 Hz refresh rate; 100% sRGB and 500 nits typical brightness

53Whr battery

Singular USB 4 port with Thunderbolt 4 support and a MicroSD card reader

Hall effect triggers and joysticks

MSI Center M UI/overlay

1 TB SSD

16 GB RAM; LPDDR5-6400

All models will be bundled with a 65W PD charger in the box. The units also feature RGB ring lights around the joysticks, as well as RGB-illuminated ABXY buttons.

For more updates on the MSI Claw, keep an eye out on our Gaming Tech section for further updates.