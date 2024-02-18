MSI Claw vs Rog Ally Benchmarks showcase a troubled start for Intel's handheld PC dreams

The MSI Claw vs ROG Ally debate has brought with it serious concerns regarding the former’s battery life and performance. A recent leak on BiliBili has showcased rather poor benchmark scores for the Claw, especially compared to the likes of the ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and similar Ryzen 7840U powered handhelds.

Read on to learn more about these MSI Claw vs ROG Ally benchmarks, and the overall takeaways.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally benchmarks detail subpar performance for Intel

While the official MSI Claw vs ROG Ally benchmarks are yet to be revealed (as the MSI Claw is not available to the public yet), a BiliBili user has managed to snag a Claw and run some benchmarks on it.

Both handhelds are eerily similar, apart from their color schemes and the use of an Intel-powered solution for the Claw. To this extent, the MSI Claw has advertised superior battery life and exceptional performance in its pre-release materials.

Unfortunately, as per the BiliBili video, it is most definitely not the case, and the MSI Claw trails far behind the ROG Ally.

The user made comprehensive tests across multiple games for both handhelds, as detailed below:

Game Tested TDP MSI Claw FPS (155H Variant) ROG Ally FPS Cyberpunk 2077 28W 31 47 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 25 W 46 56 Red Dead Redemption 2 Maximum TDP 49 60 Resident Evil 4 Remake Maximum TDP 53, with intense dips to 20 FPS 68, with minor dips to 50 FPS

The MSI Claw vs ROG Ally results are disappointing, to say the least, and these benchmarks paint a troubling picture. The Claw massively underperforms in comparison to the competition, delivering nearly 10 fewer frames per second in comparison. Moreover, the video reveals games on the MSI Claw to be a stuttery mess with severe frame rate fluctuations.

The tester also tried out the lower-specced Core Ultra 135H version, which seemed to perform even worse, delivering borderline unplayable frame rates.

While the user has not made any tests on the battery life as of the time of writing this article, readers should not expect any miracles. In short, the MSI Claw should have a rather average battery life, that is comparable to the ROG Ally - and in no way close to that of the Steam Deck OLED.

While this is not necessarily indicative of the quality of the final version of the product (due to Intel possessing less mature Arc GPU drivers and of the nature of a pre-release product), the claims of superior performance and extensive battery life can be considered an exaggeration at best. Potential buyers are likely better off purchasing an AMD-powered option - at least until these issues get ironed out.

Either way, the MSI Claw vs ROG Ally debacle is far from over, and having more competition in the market is ultimately beneficial for consumers.

For more updates, stay tuned to our Gaming Tech section on Sportskeeda.