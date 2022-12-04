Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 2060

Need for Speed Unbound features several graphical enhancements over its prequels. It also has a unique art style that adds graffiti-like effects to the exhaust smoke and other elements. Apart from these changes, the game's audio design has also received massive upgrades.
The RTX 2060 is a solid mid-range offering from Nvidia. It launched in 2019 and became an entry point to the world of ray tracing for many. Its DLSS capabilities have attracted numerous gamers. Despite being three years old at this point, the GPU handles games perfectly at 1080p.
This guide takes a look at the best settings for Need for Speed Unbound using the RTX 2060 to derive optimal results.
The RTX 2060 handles Need for Speed Unbound exceptionally well
The RTX 2060 faces no problems when running Need for Speed Unbound in the maximum settings at 1080p. It can even handle the title at 1440p with minor compromises to visual quality. This guide suggests the best of both worlds to maximize framerates while delivering beautiful graphics.
The best settings for NFS Unbound on the RTX 2060 are:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Detail: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
It is essential to note that these settings merely provide a balanced experience. Hence, if players wish to achieve higher framerates, they can lower a few graphical settings. If they want better visuals, they can compromise a bit of framerate by tuning a few settings to a step higher. Alternatively, they can consider using DLSS or AMD FSR to boost framerates further.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements aren't top of the line. Despite being a next-generation title, the requirements are fairly modest. The game will run even on a GTX 1050 Ti without posing many problems.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
These are all the settings that one can use for an optimal experience in Need for Speed Unbound. Players are recommended to use the latest Nvidia Driver (version 527.37) since it comes with optimized profiles for the game.