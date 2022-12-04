Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 2060

Need for Speed Unbound features several graphical enhancements over its prequels. It also has a unique art style that adds graffiti-like effects to the exhaust smoke and other elements. Apart from these changes, the game's audio design has also received massive upgrades.

The RTX 2060 is a solid mid-range offering from Nvidia. It launched in 2019 and became an entry point to the world of ray tracing for many. Its DLSS capabilities have attracted numerous gamers. Despite being three years old at this point, the GPU handles games perfectly at 1080p.

This guide takes a look at the best settings for Need for Speed Unbound using the RTX 2060 to derive optimal results.

The RTX 2060 handles Need for Speed Unbound exceptionally well

The RTX 2060 faces no problems when running Need for Speed Unbound in the maximum settings at 1080p. It can even handle the title at 1440p with minor compromises to visual quality. This guide suggests the best of both worlds to maximize framerates while delivering beautiful graphics.

The best settings for NFS Unbound on the RTX 2060 are:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Effects Detail: High

High Geometry Detail: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Vegetation Detail: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: High

It is essential to note that these settings merely provide a balanced experience. Hence, if players wish to achieve higher framerates, they can lower a few graphical settings. If they want better visuals, they can compromise a bit of framerate by tuning a few settings to a step higher. Alternatively, they can consider using DLSS or AMD FSR to boost framerates further.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements aren't top of the line. Despite being a next-generation title, the requirements are fairly modest. The game will run even on a GTX 1050 Ti without posing many problems.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These are all the settings that one can use for an optimal experience in Need for Speed Unbound. Players are recommended to use the latest Nvidia Driver (version 527.37) since it comes with optimized profiles for the game.

