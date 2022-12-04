Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3050

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest title in the NFS racing game series, featuring numerous graphical enhancements evident in the title's ambient design and car models. However, the anime-like art design on various game effects has grabbed fans' attention. Apart from the visuals, gamers are also huge fans of the audio.

RTX 3050 is a low-mid-end GPU from Nvidia. Initially launched in January 2022, the card targets casual gamers who wish to breeze through a few esports titles or old games on their PCs. Although the card is meant for 1080p, it doesn't quite stand out in terms of performance when it comes to the latest triple AAA games.

This article presents the optimal configurations for the RTX 3050 that will allow the Need for Speed Unbound to perform at its full potential.

Need for Speed Unbound settings to use with the RTX 3050 to ensure the best gameplay experience

RTX 3050 will handle Need for Speed Unbound without any issues. Having said that, users are advised to stick to 1080p, as anything higher will result in a poor experience. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide target 1080p.

The best settings for NFS Unbound on RTX 3050 are:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Effects Detail: High

High Geometry Detail: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Medium

Medium Vegetation Detail: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: High

Players who want higher frames or visual quality may opt for Nvidia DLSS to enhance their experience.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

RTX 3050 falls somewhere in the middle of minimum and recommended hardware requirements. Hence, the performance delivered by the GPU is also in the middle of the line. It certainly isn't the best, but it isn't bad either and is perfectly playable at respectable framerates.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

It is essential to note that these settings ensure a balanced experience and will not provide the best visual quality or framerates. Users are advised to update their Nvidia GPU drivers to the latest version to eliminate any potential performance hiccups or crashes in Need for Speed Unbound.

