Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3050

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest title in the NFS racing game series, featuring numerous graphical enhancements evident in the title's ambient design and car models. However, the anime-like art design on various game effects has grabbed fans' attention. Apart from the visuals, gamers are also huge fans of the audio.
RTX 3050 is a low-mid-end GPU from Nvidia. Initially launched in January 2022, the card targets casual gamers who wish to breeze through a few esports titles or old games on their PCs. Although the card is meant for 1080p, it doesn't quite stand out in terms of performance when it comes to the latest triple AAA games.
This article presents the optimal configurations for the RTX 3050 that will allow the Need for Speed Unbound to perform at its full potential.
Need for Speed Unbound settings to use with the RTX 3050 to ensure the best gameplay experience
RTX 3050 will handle Need for Speed Unbound without any issues. Having said that, users are advised to stick to 1080p, as anything higher will result in a poor experience. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide target 1080p.
The best settings for NFS Unbound on RTX 3050 are:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Detail: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
Players who want higher frames or visual quality may opt for Nvidia DLSS to enhance their experience.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
RTX 3050 falls somewhere in the middle of minimum and recommended hardware requirements. Hence, the performance delivered by the GPU is also in the middle of the line. It certainly isn't the best, but it isn't bad either and is perfectly playable at respectable framerates.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
It is essential to note that these settings ensure a balanced experience and will not provide the best visual quality or framerates. Users are advised to update their Nvidia GPU drivers to the latest version to eliminate any potential performance hiccups or crashes in Need for Speed Unbound.