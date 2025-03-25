New leak suggests 120Hz ProMotion display is coming to the base iPhone 17

Apple releases a new iPhone series every year in September, or at least that's how it has been for the last few years. The upcoming iPhone 17 series is also expected to launch in the same timeframe. We are six months away, and leaks have started to pour in about what the iPhone 17 series will have internally.

One such leak suggests that the base iPhone 17 will finally receive a 120Hz ProMotion display, which has been exclusive to the Pro iPhone models till now. Many users buy the Pro iPhone models to experience the smoothness that the 120Hz ProMotion display provides. If the base iPhone 17 includes that, more users would prefer to buy it over the iPhone 17 Pro.

In this article, we will analyze the leak and explain what it could mean for an average user.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

The standard iPhone 17 will reportedly include a 120Hz ProMotion display

The Apple iPhone 16 (Image via Apple)

The new leak comes from Bloomberg Journalist Mark Gurman, who has an impressive track record of providing accurate iPhone information. This leak showcased several information related to the iPhone 17 series, including a 120Hz Pro Motion display for the base iPhone 17 model.

Apple's 120Hz ProMotion display is built on the LTPO display technology that allows it to dynamically switch between 10 and 120Hz, depending on the content on the screen. Therefore, if users are watching a movie or reading something on the phone, the display can drop to 30Hz or 10Hz to reduce power consumption and save battery.

For comparison, a standard iPhone has a 60Hz display, which cannot dial up or down.

Could all iPhone 17 models have a 120Hz ProMotion display?

According to the report by Mark Gurman, all models in the iPhone 17 series could include the 120Hz ProMotion display, except for the iPhone 17 Air. Unfortunately, there's very little information on the iPhone 17 Air other than the fact that it is expected to be significantly thin and light.

