New Nintendo Switch 2 leaks Joy-Con details, won't release this year

As 2024 progresses, a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online. Spanish website Vandal allegedly received information about the nature of the detachable Joy-Con controllers, which will unsurprisingly make a comeback for the next-gen iteration of the hybrid console formula. Additional details are also more or less in line with what we have heard thus far, including the 2025 launch.

All in all, most of it will make fans happy, minus perhaps the launch window. Let's dive into the details and see what's supposedly next for the Nintendo Switch 2.

New Nintendo Switch 2 leak suggests magnetic strips will replace the existing rails

The physical aspects of the console are perhaps the most curious for fans. While many expect a similar design to the existing model, Vandal suggests that manufacturer sources close to them have indirectly gotten their hands on the system and its accessories and suggests that the mainstream consensus is correct.

According to this Nintendo Switch 2 leak, the console will supposedly feature magnetic rails for attaching the Joy-Con controllers to the handheld system. This is a stark departure from the current rail system for snapping them to the device.

This would mean players will be unable to use their existing Joy-Con controllers with the second system - perhaps unless in a wireless setup but this is just speculation on our part.

There are different ways to play on the hybrid console and new Nintendo Switch 2 leaks suggest this will stay the same. (Image via Nintendo)

However, if true, it sounds like a sturdier and fail-proof rendition that points towards an enhancement in build quality compared to the latest Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch 2's form factor is suggested to be bigger than the current design, but it is said to be smaller than its rival the Valve Steam Deck. Balancing power and size is always a challenge when it comes to handheld devices so here's hoping Nintendo has found a sweet spot between the two.

Further details in the Nintendo Switch 2 leak suggest that while the console is ready for launch, the gaming giant behind iconic names like Super Mario and Legend of Zelda wants to wait for a beefier roster of launch games.

In other words, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not arrive before 2025; on the flip side, this means the console will most likely be officially unveiled this year, perhaps closer to launch.

This may be disappointing for some fans, especially since Nintendo's competitors like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have already dug their heels in as the mainstream go-to console for high-end gaming. So it remains to be seen how things will pan out for Nintendo and their next-gen device.