All Macs and MacBooks confirmed to get MacOS Sequoia

Apple just unveiled MacOS Sequoia at WWDC 2024. It comes with a bunch of new features like app window tiling, iPhone mirroring, and more. For now, it'll be available in beta trials, with the software version launching this Fall. However, this version will drop a couple of MacBooks and iMacs previously supported till Sonoma.

We will list all the devices that will receive the update later this year.

Which Mac models are getting MacOS Sequoia?

Multiple new features are headed to macOS (Image via Apple)

Apple is continuing with its regular seven-year update plans for Macs. The upcoming MacOS Sequoia will be available on every device launched since late 2017, including the 2017 iMac Pro, 2018 Intel MacBooks, 2019 Mac Pro, and newer.

Below is a detailed list of all devices that are set to receive macOS 15.

MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air (2024)

13-inch M3 MacBook Air (2024)

13-inch M3 MacBook Air (2023)

M2 MacBook Air (2022)

M1 MacBook Air (2020)

MacBook Air (2020)

MacBook Air (2019)

MacBook Air (2018)

MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

M2 MacBook Pro (2022)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

M1 MacBook Pro (2020)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

16-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

15-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

MacBook Pro (2018)

iMac

iMac (2023)

M1 iMac (2021)

iMac (2020)

27-inch iMac (2019)

21.5-inch iMac (2019)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Mini

Mac Mini (2023)

M1 Mac Mini (2020)

Mac Mini (2018)

Mac Studio

Mac Studio (2023)

Mac Studio (2022)

Mac Pro

Mac Pro (2023)

Mac Pro (2019)

Intel Macs continue to be supported to this date even though they have been fully phased out. The last Mac based on these chipsets was sold till 2022, so it's not surprising that Apple is still providing them with the latest software. All M-series devices that are ever launched are also included with macOS Sequoia. Even the oldest Apple silicon-based Macs will continue to receive the latest OS versions till the latter part of this decade.