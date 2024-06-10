Apple Vision Pro's first update is a major step forward in VR; VisionOS 2 release date, features, and more

Apple's WWDC 2024 event is live and it's introducing many new goodies and features for every Apple platform. The VisionOS 2 update was the first thing to be announced at the event and brings several prominent features for the Vision Pro. That said, the update will first be released on June 28, 2024, for China, Japan, and Singapore, followed by Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK on July 12.

This article explains more about the VisionOS 2 update and the features it brings to the Vision Pro.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Apple Vision Pro's first update is announced: Here's everything it brings

VisionOS 2's full feature list (Image via Apple)

The new update for the Vision Pro has been revealed and it's called VisionOS 2.0. Here's everything the new OS update brings to the table:

New apps for the VisionOS

Apple has announced that there are over 2,000 apps in the App Store that were created specifically for the Vision Pro, and over 1.5 million iOS apps are compatible with it.

VR controls reimagined

With the new update, there are new ways of controlling the VisionOS. These controls are more intuitive and deliver an even more immersive experience. There's a new way to bring the app screen with a hand flip and a new way of interacting with the control center.

Spatial effects in photos

Your regular photos can now be spatialized with Apple's advanced machine-learning capabilities. This will give your photos a depth effect whenever you view them in the Vision Pro headset.

Virtual displays

You can now connect and display even more virtual displays from your MacBook. There's also the option to resize the virtual display window. You can even create a huge virtual display to make the experience even more fun.

Apple Vision Pro is now available in more countries

Apple has announced the release of the Apple Vision Pro headset in the following countries:

Australia, Canada

France

Germany

Japan

U.K.

Singapore

China