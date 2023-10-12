Assassin's Creed Mirage mod adds DLSS 3, improves FPS by leaps

Assassin's Creed Mirage now has support for Nvidia DLSS 3, thanks to the modding community. The title initially launched with a last-gen version of the upscaling tech, which doesn't bundle frame generation or the improved anti-aliasing formulas. However, by tweaking the game files, you can now use these features to improve the gameplay.

Although DLSS 3 rolled out late last year, support in video games has been limited. The majority of titles support the older DLSS 2 tech that improves framerates by about 20-30%. Moreover, you will need a supported RTX 40 series graphics card to use the latest version of the upscaling technology.

However, those with an eligible GPU can now use the mod to improve framerates in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Let's go over the finer details of the mod in this article.

Assassin's Creed Mirage DLSS 3 mod improves FPS by over 100%

The latest Assassin's Creed Mirage DLSS and chromatic aberration mod comes from PureDark. Do note that this is not their first project. Previously, the group has worked on adding the upscaling tech to The Last of Us, Fallout 4, Baldur's Gate 3, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The modder uploaded a video showcasing the benefits of frame generation in Mirage. The game easily goes from less than 60 FPS to over 100 FPS with the feature turned on, making it a solid option for those with slightly weaker cards.

However, the hardware limitations might block the majority of gamers from accessing the mod. Moreover, there's also a paywall to accessing PureDark's work. You need to be a Patreon member to access the DLSS 3 mod for the new Assassin's Creed. The subscription tiers are $5 and $10 per month, both of which give access to released upscaling tech test builds.

We highly recommend gamers with weaker Ada Lovelace GPUs, like the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, to get this mod for a decent experience in Assassin's Creed Mirage. This allows players to get solid framerates in the game without cranking down the settings.

As discussed in our performance articles for the 60-class GPUs, we recommend a mix of high and medium settings in the game. DLSS 3 will allow players to crank these settings up to the absolute maximum.