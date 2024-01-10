Asus ROG Ally discounted to less than $400: Where to buy, deal details, and more

The Asus ROG Ally with the AMD Ryzen Z1 processor variant has been discounted to less than $400, marking a 33% discount over the $600 launch MSRP of the 512 GB variant. This makes it a hard-to-miss deal, given the performance the handheld is capable of. The deal also includes a free trial of Game Pass Ultimate. It will be available for the knocked-down price for a limited time.

Let's go over the details of how to grab the deal before it's gone.

The Asus ROG Ally is a superb deal at $400

The ROG Ally is a powerful gaming handheld (Image via Asus)

The 512 GB white variant of the Asus ROG Ally usually stays above $500, even during deals and promotions. This deal records its lowest price ever. You can currently pick up the handheld at this discounted price from the Best Buy website.

Besides the Ryzen Z1 variant, the retailer is also stocking the Z1 Extreme option. However, this more powerful offering hasn't been discounted and is available for $699.99, its price at launch.

If you are cash-strapped and want to settle for an open-box variant of the handheld, Best Buy has that, too. Prices start as low as $299.99, with barely used versions of the console going for $339.99.

Is the Asus ROG Ally worth purchasing for $400?

The ROG Ally can also be docked (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Ally is currently the most powerful handheld gaming console in the market. Both the Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme bundle some of the best performance metrics of any handheld platform out there. It beats the popular Steam Deck by a huge margin.

However, the console also has its set of cons. For starters, its battery life isn't the best. Reviews have pointed out that it doesn't even last two hours while gaming on one full charge. This can be a bit problematic while gaming on the go.

However, at $400, you won't find a better deal on a capable and portable gaming machine. If you have been eyeing the ROG Ally for some time now, we recommend picking it up from Best Buy before the deal is gone.

Get the ROG Ally for $400.