Everything to know about Apple Intelligence

At the WWDC 2024, Apple introduced its take on artificial intelligence and named it Apple Intelligence. AI has been the buzzword of the internet for the last two years, and Apple has joined the race as well. The company's take on AI is about delivering powerful capabilities with intuitiveness, integration, context awareness, and privacy in mind.

Apple Intelligence will arrive later this year, but an exact date hasn't been revealed at this moment. This article reveals everything you need to know about Apple Intelligence.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Apple Intelligence: Here's everything it can do

These are all the Apple Intelligence capabilities that Apple announced at WWDC 2024. Keep in mind that some of these features could change a bit by the time it arrives later this year.

AI prioritizes your notification

AI prioritizes your notification (Image via Apple)

Are you fed up with too many notifications from apps that clog up the notification center? Apple heard you and brings AI to prioritize which notifications need your urgent attention and which don't. The important ones will be stacked at the top, followed by others. The ranking will be based on the priority of the notifications.

Intelligent writing with new AI tools

Intelligent writing with new AI tools (Image via Apple)

Apple Intelligence is the key ingredient behind a powerful new feature called Writing Tools. It helps rewrite sentences and words to enhance the context and reduce repetitions. It can even proofread the entire content to ensure you didn't miss a word.

Generate images on the go

Generate images on the go (Image via Apple)

Want a picture for your project? Apple Intelligence will generate new images for you on the go. You can create a brand-new image or turn a simple pencil sketch into a beautiful piece of work.

Genmoji

Genmoji is here to help you create a fun animation for a new emoji. All you need to do is type a description of what the emoji should look like, and that's it. It will generate the image based on that description.

Privacy with on-device AI processing

List of all Apple Silicon that supports Apple Intelligence (Image via Apple)

Apple is all about protecting user's privacy, so most of the AI processing is done on the silicon itself. Here are the all Apple Silicon that supports Apple Intelligence:

Apple A17 Pro

Apple M1 series

Apple M2 series

Apple M3 series

Apple M4 series

However, if the need for processing power exceeds the devices's capabilities, it will be sent to Apple's servers specifically created for AI. These servers are called Private Cloud Compute and will handle large processing requests securely without storing any data.

Apple's vision for AI is about delivering a helping hand to its users in everything they do, and these features are a great starting point. If Apple manages to deliver all its claims, it might just reinvent how AI should work.