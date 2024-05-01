The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i RTX 4060 got a massive $516 off in a recent deal. It's now up for grabs for just $1,313, down from its $1,829 introductory price tag at the official Lenovo store, making it one of the cheapest high-end 4060-based laptops you can buy today. Hurry up, though, as the deal won't be available for long.

RTX 4060 laptops have positioned them as some of the best value-for-money options in the market. The GPU has considerable rendering power to play the latest titles.

Besides, you also get support for DLSS 3 frame generation and improved ray tracing. The Legion Pro 5i series is also known for its awesome build quality and hardware, as we found out in our review of the Legion Slim 5i RTX 4070 variant.

Let's go over the details of the deal, including the codes required to claim it.

What are the specs of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i RTX 4060 laptop?

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is now available at a $516 discount. (Image via Lenovo)

The specific laptop on which the deal is off bears the part number 83DF00ANUS (pun not intended) and is filled to the brim with high-end hardware. You get the 14th Generation Intel Core i7-14650HX processor with 16 cores (8P+8E) and boost clocks of up to 5.20 GHz. The 8 GB RTX 4060 laptop GPU on the device features the full 140W power limit.

You also get 16 GB DDR5 memory at 5600 MT/s speeds and a massive 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display. The battery is handled by a massive 80 Whr cell.

The detailed specs of the device are as follows:

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 83DF00ANUS CPU 14th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor (E-cores up to 3.70 GHz P-cores up to 5.20 GHz) GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Memory 16 GB DDR5-5600MHz (SODIMM) Display 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, Anti-Glare, Non-Touch, 100%sRGB, 300 nits, 165Hz, Narrow Bezel, Low Blue Light Battery

80 Whr Li-ion Warranty One Year Legion Ultimate Support

Besides all of this, the laptop also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i features superb build quality. (Image via Lenovo)

To claim the deal, you just need to visit the official Lenovo Store and go to the product page of Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 Intel (16") with RTX 4060 (83DF00ANUS). To claim the $516 discount, you can use the “GAMEON” code.