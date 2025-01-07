How to pronounce "Nvidia"? CES 2025 presentation fumble goes viral

How do you pronounce "Nvidia"? The company's CES 2025 presentation mishap has gone viral after executive Gary Shiparo repetitively mispronounced the name, confusing the audience and fans watching worldwide. This isn't the first such event, however. Previously, at CES 2023, the company called the then launch, the RTX 3090 Ti, a "3090 Tie" and its younger sibling the "3080 Tie."

Let's dissect what the real pronunciation is, and why gamers are particularly excited about this fumble.

How to pronounce Nvidia?

In American English, "Nvidia" sounds like "uhn-vi-dee-uh" or, more simply, "en-VID-ee-ə." For those across the pond, the pronunciation goes like "en-vi-dee-uh." Phonetically, it's /ɛnˈvɪdiə/. However, Gary Shapiro repeatedly mispronounced the well-founded name to something that gamers didn't quite like.

The executive called the company 'Nuh-vidia' or 'Ni-vidia' multiple times while introducing the audience to the company's portfolio before handing over the stage to CEO Jensen Huang.

Gamers mostly found the mishap humorous, at least from the comments that are garnering attention on social media platforms. X user @thejefflutz mentioned Shapiro should be "tazed" for the missed pronunciation.

Other comments also referred to how Jensen Huang would've found the fumble a bit embarrassing. To that theory, the CEO did mention the correct pronunciation of Nvidia repeatedly at the very beginning of his keynote.

Who is Gary Shapiro?

Gary Shapiro is the CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the parent company behind the CES tech event. He is one of the highest-ranked executives at the company, an Influential Lobbyist, a winner of the American Heritage Award, and has several accolades from Washingtonian magazine. Additionally, he authored the book Pivot or Die: How Leaders Thrive When Everything Changes.

