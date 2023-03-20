Is ChatGPT down today (March 20)? Server status, possible fixes, and more

Those who rely heavily on OpenAI’s ChatGPT have run into some major issues. Many users, mostly from Asia, have posted on social media about facing problems while trying to use it. This seems to be the second major instance of a major blackout since the tool became a household name.

OpenAI is yet to make any official statement on the matter, possibly due to the regional nature of the issue.

At first, the issue seemed to be affecting only a few users, but soon, the number shot up. The extent of the ongoing problem and what might have caused it in the first place is unclear as of this writing.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT yet to be restored to normalcy

The best source to check the server status of ChatGPT is OpenAI’s social media handle. The developers have given out all the important bits of information on Twitter, but there hasn’t been an update at the time of writing.

One great alternative is the use of a website called Downdetectorr, which tracks the operational status of various servers ranging from administration to gaming. A visit to the website showed that a high number of users have been facing the issue.

It’s hard to resolve an issue when it’s on the server side, as there's little users can do from their end. OpenAI is likely to roll out a fix very soon that should restore the operational status of ChatGPT.

Allen Looi @AllenLooi



Today, March 20th, it is down again.



I have already forgotten how to do my job.

#chatgptdown On February 21st, ChatGPT went down (Asia).Today, March 20th, it is down again.I have already forgotten how to do my job. On February 21st, ChatGPT went down (Asia).Today, March 20th, it is down again.I have already forgotten how to do my job. #chatgptdown https://t.co/tIp1zZw1CM

However, users can also check if the website they’re using the tool on is operational. Simple steps like deleting cookies can also be hugely useful in resolving problems of this kind. While these are not guaranteed fixes, especially if the problem is server-sided, they will rule out any problems on the user’s end and ensure they can use the tool as soon as the servers are restored.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes