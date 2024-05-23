Is Microsoft Bing down today (May 23)? DuckDuckGo, Copilot, and Ecosia not working explored

Microsoft Bing is now partially back after a long outage this afternoon. The search engine took down Copilot, DuckDuckgo, and Ecosia, all of which are interdependent in one way or another. While Bing is working, Copilot is stuck in an infinite loading loop on Windows. Besides, DuckDuckGo and Ecosia have been dysfunctional till now.

The Redmond-based tech giant has been riddled with a few issues internally, as we spotted on the Microsoft Ads portal. We expect it might be a while before the services spring back online.

Is Microsoft Bing working today (May 2023)?

Bing is now working after being down for over a couple of hours (Image via Microsoft Bing)

Microsoft Bing is now working after being down for over two hours. Downdetector recorded a massive spike of users reporting the search engine not responding at all.

Microsoft was quick to resolve the error and bring back searching online, which generally has the highest traffic among all services that went down.

Microsoft Bing was out for a long time before getting fixed recently (Image via @rustybrick/X)

For a while, any search with Bing went completely dark. However, this has been fixed now. Copilot continues to be unresponsive. The service won't launch from the browser or within Windows.

Microsoft Ads status still shows pending problems across multiple services (Image via Microsoft Advertising)

The Microsoft Ads profile still shows multiple internal services have been affected by the issue. There are no fixes to this error, and we will simply have to wait it out until the errors are removed and the AI assistant comes back online.

Is Microsoft Copilot working today (May 23)?

Copilot is still down this Thursday (Image via Microsoft)

Microsoft Copilot is assumed to be the root cause of the massive interruption. The assistant is still down. We can't access it from Microsoft Bing, browsers, or from within Windows. While the webpage is displaying an error code, we are simply getting an infinite loading error within the operating system.

Is DuckDuckGo working today (May 23)?

DuckDuckGo isn't working alongside other servers (Image via DuckDuckGo)

DuckDuckGo is a dependent of Copilot. This search engine went down as issues interrupted the AI assistant. While Bing is back, DuckDuckGo continues to be in the dark, with the only query that we got to work being a weather report.

Is Ecosia working today (May 23)?

Ecosia, another Bing partner is down as well (Image via Ecosia)

Ecosia, another Microsoft Copilot-dependent, went down along with the other services. The search engine is in a similar condition as DuckDuckGo and won't work at all. We have to wait until the root cause is fixed from Microsoft's end to access the service again.