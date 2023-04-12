"Mobility is one of the key focus areas" - Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing India, Dell Technologies, on Alienware's future (Exclusive)

Dell Technologies recently invited me, on behalf of Sportskeeda Tech, to attend the launch event of the new Alienware and Inspiron laptops. While Dell already gave its fanbase a glimpse of their upcoming lineup back in CES 2023, I was certainly excited to check out the new laptops featuring RTX 40 series GPUs. So, after a quick early morning flight to Delhi and a short ride on the morning of April 11, I walked through the gates of the Leela Palace Hotel to attend the Beyond the Possibilities event.

Between the official launch of the laptops and a quick lunch, I got the opportunity to sit down and talk with Mr. Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, about the company's new laptops, future possibilities, and the industry as a whole.

Mr. Pujan Chadha with Sportskeeda's Suryadeepto Sengupta (Image via Sportskeeda)

The following is an excerpt of the conversation, lightly edited in places for better readability.

Hey, Mr. Chadha! Tell me, how are you doing today? What was going through your mind during the launch? Are you excited to see how the fans react to these fantastic new laptops?

Pujan: Firstly, thank you for being a part of such a great event today. It's such an honor and privilege for us to have the entire media fraternity here coming out to the launch event of Alienware and the Inspiron series that we are doing today.

We are utterly thrilled about our new launches, partnering with Intel regarding the latest 13-gen CPUs and with Nvidia for the latest RTX 40-series GPUs. So overall, it's an honor for us, and we are thrilled to get these products to the market and into the hands of our fans.

On the topic of the new laptops, we all know how famous the Alienware line is. How do you feel the new Alienware m18 and the Alienware x16 R1 address and contribute to the growth of the Indian gaming industry?

Pujan: I'll take a step back there; let's see what gaming as a market is. The latest report from Lumikai that came out last year mentions that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% to $8.6 billion by the next five years, which will be 2027.

Back in the day, gaming used to be considered a niche hobby. Now, people are looking at gaming as a career opportunity. So, this fascinating landscape in India excites us, and that is exactly where our Alienware brand comes and fits in.

If I have to talk about Alienware m18 and Alienware x16 R1, they come with the latest 13 Gen H and HX processors. Both are paired with the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs, providing the Indian gaming industry and the community what they need for the future.

Alienware x16 R1 (image via Sportskeeda)

What are the main highlights of this renewed portfolio of Alienware laptops, and what does this mean for Dell and the industry?

Pujan: We are excited about launching these two products and the four cohorts I mentioned: bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality. With the latest 13 Gen H and HX processors and the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs, this renewed portfolio is precisely what the industry needs for both the mobile and the PC user bases.

The gaming industry is exploding with the growing player base. For example, a report on IntentaDigital talks about how 94% of people play games on mobile devices. 9% play on PCs, while you have around 4% of the people playing on gaming consoles.

Mobile today is one of the starting points for people to get into playing games, and once they get convinced and excited by it, PC becomes the subsequent immediate adoption. Hence, we see this particular segment exploding in the future as well. That is where all the new products are lined up to cater to our different customer needs.

Speaking on the industry, what do you feel sets Alienware apart from other gaming laptop brands, such as MSI, Razer, and Asus ROG?

Pujan: Alienware is a 26-year-old premium gaming brand available globally. If you look at the places where we play or are dominant, the products we have today, like the m18 and x16 R1, they are the perfect examples of what Alienware can offer.

Our customers are always the priority, and we want them to be happy to choose these products over our competitors when they go to the market. So the focus while designing any Alienware product is to present the greatest and the latest designs, and the highest performance, which the customers would enjoy and cherish these products. We hope these products are part of their journey regarding the overall evolution and where they want to thrive.

Alienware m18 (image via Sportskeeda)

The Nvidia 40 series GPUs are a beast on desktops in performance and size. What challenges did the team face while capturing that performance in a portable form factor, balancing the raw horsepower with the mobility factor?

Pujan: This is the most interesting question I get asked most of the time. Mobility is one of the key focus areas for having the right CPU and GPU combinations. The Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology manages these ultra-powerful components' thermal or heat output.

From that standpoint, we are confident about the Alienware m18 and Alienware x16 R1 providing a excellent customer experiences because these are all portable or mobile devices serving the customer's needs.

So my final question is, beyond today's launch lineup, where do you see the industry growing, and what role do you think Dell Alienware will play in that?

Pujan: Growth? As I mentioned earlier, I referred to the report on the State of India Gaming 2022 that says the development we will see in terms of numbers over the next half-decade. That calls out the explanation that will happen in the industry itself.

From Dell's standpoint, in the future, we will continue coming out with the latest and greatest Alienware products for us to go and take care of the needs of the customers and this evolving industry.

