Nintendo confirms Switch 2 reveal date for current fiscal year

We finally have an official confirmation on the Nintendo Switch 2 release date — the Japanese console maker just tipped the next generation of its home-handheld hybrid gaming machine to drop no later than this fiscal year (2024-25). This means we are in track to get the improved Switch by March 2025, or within another 10 months.

It is worth noting that the competition, namely Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox are yet to announce their upcoming launches. For now, the Switch 2 is all set to be the first 10th-generation console to hit the market, ahead of the alleged PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox.

Nintendo Switch 2 announced to be launch soon, but that's all we know

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles ever (Image via Amazon)

In Nintendo's recent earnings call, president Furukawa announced that they are planning to launch a "successor to Nintendo Switch" within this final year. It is still unclear which direction the upcoming Switch 2 will take. However, leaks have suggested it to continue the hybrid design that the Switch debuted with and improve upon it with better rendering prowess, bringing it par with modern standards.

The Switch is already seven years old now, having been introdcued back in 2017. It has already lived long enough for the average console and is in track to be phased out soon. Although the Switch OLED added new life to the aging device, it falls way short of the much more capable PS5 and Xbox Series X when it comes to rendering prowess.

As per the latest data published by Ninendo, the Switch has sold 15.7 million additional units last year, bringing the total up to 141.32 million. The company expects it sell another 13.5 million units by the end of March 2025. Its successor is set to launch by then.

Commenting further about the company's upcoming plans, Furukawa added:

“It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

The Switch 2 is shaping up to be an interesting successor to arguably one of the most successful consoles ever launched. With increased rendering prowess and support for the latest technologies, the upcoming device is poised to do even better.