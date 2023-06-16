Nintendo Joycons now available in pastel colors: Launch date, prices, and more

Nintendo Joycons are now available in more colors, according to a recent social media post by the Japanese video game developer and home gaming console maker. The Switch controllers are getting two colorways on June 30: purple and green, or pink and yellow. They are already up for pre-orders in leading retail stores like Target and Amazon. Each pair is priced at $80, no more than the traditional Joycons.

The launch of these controllers lines up with the Everybody 1-2 Switch!, which would allow gamers to use their smartphones as controllers for their Nintendo consoles. Some of the new minigames that'll be launched as part of this $30 party video game will be playable on smartphones, while others will require the Switch controllers. The controllers are the latest addition to the large array of customized Switch Joycons, and Nintendo is branding them as summer-themed options for the console.

Where to buy the new pastel-colored Nintendo Joycons

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo https://t.co/PFGHvstoN7

The new colors for the controllers are now available for purchase at leading retailers for the standard price of $80. Some of the leading retailers stocking these controllers include:

Best Buy Amazon Target GameStop Newegg Walmart

The new Switch controllers can be pre-ordered online today. They will hit store shelves on June 30, following which they can be purchased in person as well.

The purple and green colorway (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch controllers are available in two color patterns. The first of them is the purple and green option. These colors complement each other well and suit the rather neutral theme of the console and its dock.

The pink and yellow colorway (Image via Nintendo)

The second option is the pink and yellow Joycon. Much like the green and purple colorway, these colors contrast each other and are great options for the console too. Do note that neither of these controllers is an upgrade over the original options, and they only differ aesthetically.

These pastel Joycons are not Nintendo's first foray into different colorways for the Switch. The company previously launched Monster Hunter, Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda, Fortnite Fleet, and NES-themed controllers for its Switch and Switch OLED consoles.

