Nintendo Switch 2 third-party grip accessory announced, pre-orders live

The first official third-party Nintendo Switch 2 accessory is here, from manufacturer Satisfye. Called the ZenGrip 2, this sleek new grip is supposed to assist in using Nintendo's upcoming next-gen console in handheld mode. Interestingly, the design allows for it to be docked, and despite the size, it looks to be fairly ergonomic. Pre-orders for this offering are live, so fans expecting to buy the next-gen Nintendo console on day one may be interested.

While several accessory manufacturers have detailed their products for the Nintendo Switch 2 before its reveal, Satisfye might be the first in the race to list their item up for sale on their site. Here is everything to know about this new grip.

Satisfye announces pre-orders for the ZenGrip 2 accessory for Nintendo Switch 2

The grip shoudl allow for a better grasp on the sleek machine (Image via Satisfye)

Fans curious about the accesory can visit the official Satisfye site to take a look at the ZenGrip 2 renders. It seems to be designed to offer minimal intereferance with the front of the console, with the two handles jutting out from the sides. The various demonstrations on the sides depict an "Advanced Floating Design" allowing the system to be raised easily from the grip.

The lower half of the grip is also bare. This doesn't just free up space to allow access to the ports on the bottom of the console but should also facilitate docking the unit. Further, it also has enough space so that players can stretch the kickstand and use it with the ZenGrip 2 attached on the Nintendo Switch 2.

There seem to be two variants on sale, Standalone and Slim Bundle. Costing $49.99 USD, the Standalone purchase only features the grip accessory. The Slim Bundle, meanwhile, costs $20 more, at $69.99 USD, and seems to include a carrying case as well. While pre-orders are live now, the site suggests that shipping will start in spring 2025.

This means fans could expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch around that time period, which seems feasible given past rumors of a mid-2025 launch.

