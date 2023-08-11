PS5 Slim first look leaked, launch imminent

The PS5 Slim has been uncovered, offering us an early look at what the lighter and upgraded PlayStation will bring. The upcoming console shares much in common with the original PS5 from 2020. However, it packs a refreshed design language that makes it slightly catchier than the last gen.

The leaks surfaced on the Chinese hardware forum A9VG.com. The leaked design and specs were shared by the user "It's windy." According to him, the console is fully digital, like the cheaper $400 PlayStation 5 Digital.

In addition, it will feature packaging and design changes and revisions to the hardware.

The PS5 Slim's looks were revealed on Twitter (Image via @the_marmolade/Twitter)

Recently, Twitter leaker @the_marmolade shared a picture of the upcoming console that sparked fire to the leaked info about the slimline revision. One of the most noticeable changes in the new PS5 Slim is the addition of a black arc in the middle, separating the console's backplate into four sections, up from the two on the original PS5.

Will the PS5 Slim launch soon?

The PS5 Slim is launching very soon, as per previous information from Sony themselves. Earlier this year, the Japanese video game giant was fighting a court case against Microsoft over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King (ABK). We have had multiple revelations from the court proceedings. One included information on the launch date of the upcoming slimline revision of the ninth-gen PlayStation.

According to the company, the slimline PS5 will launch "later this year," which means we can assume a launch window of Holidays 2023. The company will price it similarly to the PlayStation 5 Digital, which debuted for $400 in 2020. For the same price, it will be interesting to check out the new upgrades and optimizations it has to offer.

The exact specs of the console aren't known yet. We expect it to feature the new AMD APU with a Zen 4 CPU and an RDNA 3 GPU. The PS5 features a Zen 3 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU, for some context. Team Red has improved efficiency and performance with the new generation of products. Thus, we can expect solid performance from the upcoming console.