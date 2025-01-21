Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU launch confirmed by AMD

AMD's Corporate VP and General Manager, David McAfee, confirmed the launch of the Radeon RX 9000 series of GPUs via X. He mentioned that this would be a global launch with different variants of the cards available from AIB partners. While he didn't mention an exact launch date, he did say it would be in March 2025.

This article analyzes the X post and previous leaks to explain what you can expect from the upcoming launch of the Radeon RX 9000 GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 9000 series launch confirmed

Radeon RX 7900 XTX Starfield Limited-Edition GPU (Image via AMD)

The Radeon RX 9000 GPU series was originally expected to launch at CES 2025, but Team Red remained completely silent about the next-gen graphics cards. AMD sent a media guide before CES, which gave us a few tidbits about the RDNA 4 architecture and mentioned the new Radeon RX 9000 series would launch in Q1.

There were some speculations among AMD fans that Team Red may still launch them in late January 2025, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. David McAfee, Corporate VP and GM at AMD, posted on X, where he mentioned the new Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs will launch in March 2025.

This cleared the confusion around the launch of the Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards. He also clarified that both the hardware and the software side of things are looking great for the launch, and there shouldn't be any issues.

AMD Radeon RX 9000 series lineup

According to AMD's media briefing, here's the full lineup of Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs:

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

AMD Radeon RX 9070

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT

AMD Radeon RX 9060

The two Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards are supposed to launch early, followed by another launch of the two Radeon RX 9060 cards. Team Red is lining up the Radeon RX 9000 series launch with the Nvidia RTX 50 series.

The RTX 5070 series will launch in February this year, so it makes sense that the Radeon RX 9070 will be launching in March. By that logic, the Radeon RX 9060 series will probably launch sometime after the RTX 5060 series.

However, AMD is expected to make an official announcement of the Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs ahead of the launch date, but the company hasn't announced when that will be.

