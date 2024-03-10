Saudi eLeague 2024 COD Mobile Major 1: Winners, summary, and more

The Saudi eLeague 2024 COD Mobile Major 1 concluded with Al-Shabab Club becoming the crown champions. They demonstrated a magnificent comeback in their last few encounters and captured the trophy to their name. Al-Shabab defeated A-Ula by a scoreline of 4-1 in the Grand Finals, which was played in three stages from February 16 to March 9, 2024.

Al-Shabab was impressive throughout the COD Mobile event. After winning their first game in the playoffs, the side lost their battle to Al-Ula in the Upper Bracket Semi-Finals. However, they showcased their powerful comeback in the Lower Bracket and maintained their strong performance until the end.

On the other hand, Al-Ula lost their momentum in the final and crucial match of the tournament and lost in the Grand Finals. The squad, which featured two Indian players SkullGuy and Prevail, kicked off the Playoffs on a high note and won two back-to-back matches and reached the Finals. However, they failed to win a single round in the Finale against Al-Shabab.

Saudi eLeague 2024 COD Mobile Major 1 overview

Group Stage

Al-Fateh Club had a spectacular run in the initial phase and conquered all seven matches. The COD Mobile lineup featured two experienced Indian athletes Learn and Abhizdada from GodLike Esports. Al-Shabab and Al-Ula were also phenomenal in this stage. Both teams won five out of seven matches.

Al-Omran, Al-Okhdood, and Al-Ansar were the other three teams that made it to the Playoffs. Al-Bjadyah and Al-Badaya were in the bottom of two of the Group Stage rankings and failed to advance to the next phase of the COD Mobile tournament.

Playoffs

Al-Okhdood and Al-Omran fought in the opening game of the UB Quarter-Finals. They later won the battle and also defeated Al-Fateh in the Semi-Finals. However, they faced setbacks in their next two matches and were eliminated in the third rank.

Al-Ula hammered Al-Shabad in the Semi-Finals, who came to this stage after defeating Al-Ansar in the Quarterfinals. They outclassed Al-Omran in the UB Finals and entered the Grand Finals of the Call of Duty Mobile event.

Playoffs results of Saudi eLeague Major 1 (Image via Saudi eLeague)

On the other side, Al-Shabab played exceptionally well in the Lower Bracket and clinched victory in three matches back-to-back. The team then continued their winning streak in the Grand Finals against Al-Ula and seized the title of the Saudi eLeague 2024 COD Mobile Major.