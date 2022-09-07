Sony has redesigned PlayStation 5 internal with more power efficiency, smaller motherboard & heatsink, and more

Fans have recently been upset with the PlayStation 5 following the decision to hike its price in specific markets. However, there have also been rumors about a revised version of Sony's current-gen console appearing in specific markets.

While their presence has now somewhat been confirmed, it has also appeared that Sony has managed to make them more power efficient.

Power efficiency is an area where PlayStation and Xbox have recently directed efforts. This not only allows consumers to save more in terms of their monthly bills, but it also helps the manufacturers.

It gains even more importance in current times, given the global chip shortage that persists in creating headaches.

If the review from YouTuber Austin Evans is anything to go by, the new-look PlayStation 5 has several changes under the hood. As mentioned above, the new changes focus more on the power-efficiency part. However, it also seems that Sony is focusing on adopting a sleeker look than what its existing models have.

PlayStation 5 could make significant improvements on new model shortly

It has been rumored that both Xbox and PlayStation will revamp their existing current-generation consoles. Both brands launched their devices almost two years ago, and fans have asked for specific modifications.

While the changes from Xbox aren't precisely evident, PlayStation's steps are clear indicators of what they want.

The PlayStation 5, compared to the Xbox Series X|S, is known to be bulkier and noisier. It appears to be an area where Sony has been working, and there could be results very soon.

Austin Evans showcased the remodeled design of what could be a revamped series on his channel.

While there don't appear to much changes on the outside, there have been tweaks under the hood. One area is the changed motherboard system from the earlier models. It's smaller than the earlier versions, and changes have also been made to the cooling system.

In the new model, the placements of the CMOS battery and SSD enclosure have also been changed. People will reportedly be required to disassemble the entire unit to access the CMOS battery in the new PlayStation 5.

Austin Evans @austinnotduncan TL;DW - The PS5 1200 model is over 1 pound lighter than the launch model, pulls 20-30W less and delivers roughly the same noise/heat output.



According to Evans, these changes will offer better power output and lead to better heat management. However, there won't be a tradeoff as the new PlayStation 5 model will likely operate at the same level.

It remains to be seen if and when these models will become available to consumers.

