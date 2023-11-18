SpaceX 2nd Starship launch date and time, where to watch, and more

SpaceX is all set to launch its second Starship this Saturday, November 18, 2023, from the company's Starbase facility in southern Texas. Originally planned to launch on November 17, 2023, the liftoff was postponed as they needed to replace a grid fin actuator, according to founder Elon Musk.

The Starship spacecraft by the American space agency SpaceX is a two-stage super heavy-lift launch vehicle that is currently the tallest and the heaviest space vehicle. The reusable spacecraft is designed for supplementing the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, building the Starlink satellite network, and crewed spaceflight.

After a failed first flight test in April that ended just four minutes after launch with the test vehicle crashing in the Pacific Ocean, the American space agency is all set to launch its second test flight this Saturday.

SpaceX Starship launch: Everything you need to know

Following the failed launch of the first test flight and the ensuing investigation overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), SpaceX announced on November 11 that they are planning a second test flight.

According to the mission blog post, the first flight provided several lessons that directly contributed to many upgrades to the spacecraft vehicle and ground infrastructure, intending to improve the probability of success on future flights.

The highlights of the second flight test include a new hot-stage separation system as well as a new electronic Thrust Vector Control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines, along with reinforcements to the pad foundation and a water-cooled steel flame deflector, along with many other enhancements.

When does Starship launch?

The spacecraft is set to launch on November 18 at 7:00 a.m. CT during a twenty-minute launch window. Originally planned for November 17, it was postponed due to a grid fin actuator needing replacement. The planned launch time for all regions is as follows:

Timezone Launch time PST 5:00 AM CST 7:00 AM EST 8:00 AM GMT 1:00 PM CET 2:00 PM GST 5:00 PM IST 6:30 PM JST 10:00 PM AEST 11:00 PM

Where to watch Starship launch?

The launch will be streamed live on SpaceX's X (formerly Twitter) page, starting thirty-five minutes before the launch.

Starship launch flightpath and timeline

The countdown and the timeline of the launch is as follows:

Countdown

HR/MIN/SEC EVENT 2:00:00 SpaceX Flight Director conducts poll and verifies GO for propellant load 1:37:00 Booster LOX (liquid oxygen) load underway 1:37:00 Booster fuel load (liquid methane) underway 1:17:00 Ship fuel load (liquid methane) underway 1:13:00 Ship LOX load underway 0:19:40 Raptor begins engine chill on booster and ship 0:00:10 Flame deflector activation 0:00:03 Raptor ignition sequence begins 0:00:00 Excitement guaranteed

Following the launch, the spacecraft is set to follow a fixed path, testing a hot-stage separation system, a new electronic Thrust Vector Control (TVC) system for Super Heavy Raptor engines, and more.

The test flight path (Image via SpaceX)

Flight Test Timeline

HR/MIN/SEC EVENT (IF ALL GOES ACCORDING TO PLAN) 0:00:02 Liftoff 0:00:52 Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket) 0:02:39 Booster MECO (most engines cut off) 0:02:41 Hot-staging (Starship Raptor ignition and stage separation) 0:02:53 Booster boostback burn startup 0:03:47 Booster boostback burn shutdown 0:06:18 Booster is transonic 0:06:30 Booster landing burn startup 0:06:48 Booster landing burn shutdown 0:08:33 Starship engine cutoff 1:17:21 Starship entry 1:28:43 Starship is transonic 1:30:00 An exciting landing!

All in all, fans are quite excited to see the spacecraft launch its second test flight successfully.