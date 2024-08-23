ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 price, specs, availability, and more

The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 has been launched as the company's new 27-inch 1440p 240 Hz gaming monitor. It is packed with all the latest technologies required for a flawless competitive experience. Its biggest pro is a competitive price: in India, you can buy it for ₹20,990 (equivalent to $250), making it one of the most affordable high-refresh-rate 2K panels.

Let's go over everything about the monitor in this article, including specs, availability details, and prices.

What are the specs of the ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3?

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is an affordable QHD 240 Hz gaming panel (Image via ViewSonic)

At its core, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is your regular 27-inch flat gaming monitor with an IPS panel and 1ms response rates. You get HDR10 certification for added contrast, support for 10-bit color which makes it good for editing purposes as well, FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tear, and a VESA mount to allow for wide support with aftermarket monitor arms.

The advertised maximum brightness is 300 nits. However, the color gamut is a bit limited at 99% sRGB and 100% NTSC. Moreover, the monitor is backed by a three-year warranty. Its detailed specs are as follows:

Display Size (in.)

27 Viewable Area (in.) 27 Panel Type IPS Technology Resolution 2560 x 1440 Resolution Type QHD (Quad HD) Static Contrast Ratio 1,000:1 (typ) Dynamic Contrast Ratio 80M:1 High Dynamic Range HDR10 Light Source LED Brightness 300 cd/m² (typ) Colors 1.07B Color Space Support 10 bit (8 bit + FRC) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Response Time (MPRT) 1ms Viewing Angles 178º horizontal, 178º vertical Backlight Life (Hours) 30000 Hrs (Min) Curvature Flat Refresh Rate (Hz) 240 Variable Refresh Rate Technology FreeSync for HDMI; FreeSync Premium for DP Low Blue Light Software solution Flicker-Free Yes Color Gamut NTSC: 92% size (Typ), sRGB: 130% size / 99% coverage (Typ) Pixel Size 0.233 mm (H) x 0.233 mm (V) Surface Treatment Anti-Glare, Hard Coating (3H)

In terms of connectivity, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort. Do note that the HDMI ports only support AMD FreeSync. To use FreeSync Premium, you must use the DP.

What is the price of the ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3?

The new VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is targeting a price tag of $250 (₹20,990 in India), which places it in the mid-range for competitive gaming monitors. With its high-end 2K 240 Hz IPS panel, the monitor will be a lucrative choice for most gamers.

Do note that the $250 price range is quite competitive now. Several monitor makers have introduced options with high refresh rates and IPS panels. A notable mention is ViewSonic's own XG2431 which we reviewed last summer. Although a decent panel, that monitor had some issues in color reproduction and fast-paced gaming. This product looks to improve on these points.

When does the availability of the ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 begin?

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 monitor launched this Wednesday, August 21, and is now available for purchase at all leading retail stores like Amazon, Newegg, Micro Center, and more.

