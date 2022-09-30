"We have a title coming out November 1st": Google Stadia game developers saddened by news of discontinuation in January

The announcement of Google Stadia's discontinuation in the first month of 2023 has been disappointing for many developers as many of them were close to finishing their video games.

The news broke out of the blue yesterday, September 29, via a blog post from its parent company. Google Stadia will officially shut down on Januray 18 and users will receive refunds for all the hardware, software, and add-on game content they've bought by mid-January.

Game developers for the platform had no prior notice and received the news at the same time as the consumers.

The future of Google Stadia was uncertain, but the discontinuation has confirmed its failure

Many developers working hard to release their games on Google Stadia are expressing their shock and frustration. They had expected the company to inform them about the platform's demise so they could've stopped spending resources to release their games on the platform.

Here's how a few people from the industry reacted:

Video game designer Rebecca Heineman spoke about how the news came in very late:

Rebecca Heineman @burgerbecky @SFBTom We have a title coming out November 1st. Now we hear about this. @SFBTom We have a title coming out November 1st. Now we hear about this.

No More Robots director Mike Rose talked about sudden news being one of the reasons why they didn't bring their games to Stadia:

Mike Rose @RaveofRavendale To all the people who kept begging us “PLEASE BRING YOUR GAMES TO STADIA” — this is why we didn’t haha To all the people who kept begging us “PLEASE BRING YOUR GAMES TO STADIA” — this is why we didn’t haha

Accessibility advocate, host, and creator Steve Saylor expressed his sympathy for the developers:

Steve Saylor @stevesaylor



Stadia had such huge potential. Even for accessibility, they were one of the first to list accessibility info on games in the store.



Sad to see it go. Tom Warren @tomwarren BREAKING: Google is closing down its Stadia cloud streaming service. The service will remain live until January 18th, 2023. Google is refunding all Stadia purchases. Full details here: theverge.com/2022/9/29/2337… BREAKING: Google is closing down its Stadia cloud streaming service. The service will remain live until January 18th, 2023. Google is refunding all Stadia purchases. Full details here: theverge.com/2022/9/29/2337… Super sad to see, especially for all the people working extremely hard on making this work. My heart goes out to all of them.Stadia had such huge potential. Even for accessibility, they were one of the first to list accessibility info on games in the store.Sad to see it go. twitter.com/tomwarren/stat… Super sad to see, especially for all the people working extremely hard on making this work. My heart goes out to all of them.Stadia had such huge potential. Even for accessibility, they were one of the first to list accessibility info on games in the store.Sad to see it go. twitter.com/tomwarren/stat…

SFB Games co-founder Tom Vian's Tangle Tower will be releasing on Google Stadia in a couple of days.

Tom Vian @SFBTom



tangletowergame.com I should say, Tangle Tower is already out on Steam, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, GOG, Epic, Itch and Humble, so we'll be OK after the dust settles - Stadia was going to be a great extra platform to launch to, but we weren't 100% relying on it to survive I should say, Tangle Tower is already out on Steam, Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, GOG, Epic, Itch and Humble, so we'll be OK after the dust settles - Stadia was going to be a great extra platform to launch to, but we weren't 100% relying on it to survivetangletowergame.com https://t.co/FTX8OA7JQV

Necrosoft Games director Brandon Sheffield's Hyper Gunsport will be released on Stadia in November. He talked about how the platform is great for developer revenue:

brandon sheffield @necrosofty Stadia ☁️🎮 @GoogleStadia



goo.gle/3Ro6CWJ Stadia players, find an important update on Stadia here: Stadia players, find an important update on Stadia here: goo.gle/3Ro6CWJ I know everybody is having a great time laughing at this but stadia had the best dev revenue of any streaming service, and launching Hyper Gunsport there was going to recoup our dev costs. We were launching there in November and are now in a much tougher situation. twitter.com/GoogleStadia/s… I know everybody is having a great time laughing at this but stadia had the best dev revenue of any streaming service, and launching Hyper Gunsport there was going to recoup our dev costs. We were launching there in November and are now in a much tougher situation. twitter.com/GoogleStadia/s…

Developers of From Space, Triangle Studios asked fans for their help:

Triangle Studios @trianglestudios



If people want to help out ...



store.steampowered.com/app/1502190/Fr… @azwethinkizst <3 @FromSpaceGame is releasing November 3rd on Steam and Switch. It was supposed to launch in Stadia Pro that same day.If people want to help out ... @azwethinkizst <3 @FromSpaceGame is releasing November 3rd on Steam and Switch. It was supposed to launch in Stadia Pro that same day.If people want to help out ...store.steampowered.com/app/1502190/Fr… https://t.co/lDeqvtPnAi

Many of Google Stadia's game developers have been left with no answer and an uncertain future. A huge number of games were set to release on the platform which will now have to be canceled, and some of the titles and DLCs include:

From Space

Outward

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Trackmania

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Last Chapter

Resident Evil Village: Shadow of Rose

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player with more than 5000 hours on record on Stadia is protesting against Google for his save file, hoping something can be done. The cancelation of the service will also hurt the players.

Colour @ItsColourTV No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am No you don't understand how seriously pissed off I am https://t.co/UZ157WLmru

Although consumers will be refunded for any hardware or software they've purchased, all the progress made in-game on Stadia will be lost with the save files not being transferrable to other platforms.

Google has stated that the workers behind the Google Stadia project will be transferred to other departments. Moreover, the technology behind the project will be used in other parts of the company such as YouTube, Augmented Reality (AR), and Google Play.

The company expressed its commitment to gaming as well and promised to continue investing in new tools, technologies, and platforms, which could be a hint toward a new gaming platform from Google.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far