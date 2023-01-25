'Woke brigade is after video games': Xbox gets called out after becoming the first 'carbon aware' gaming console

When Xbox announced its plans to reduce its carbon footprint for a better future, little had it thought that it could potentially cause an uproar in the community. As bizarre as it may sound, some gaming fans are now vehemently against the plans, as they feel it could compromise performance.

On January 23, the gaming giants' official statement emphasized their plans to become much more environmentally aware. The official post on Xbox Wire also informed readers about how it plans to implement these changes and what console users can expect.

"Xbox is working to reduce our environmental impact to help us reach Microsoft’s goal of being a carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste company by 2030 by rethinking how we design, build, distribute, and use our products,"

While the above statement received plenty of accolades from a section of fans, others were less than impressed.

YAF @yaf



Xbox will force gamers to power down to fight climate change, touting the first 'carbon aware console' Lol now the woke brigade is after video games all in the name of climate change.Xbox will force gamers to power down to fight climate change, touting the first 'carbon aware console' bit.ly/3ZUGFDB Lol now the woke brigade is after video games all in the name of climate change.Xbox will force gamers to power down to fight climate change, touting the first 'carbon aware console' bit.ly/3ZUGFDB

Many fear Xbox's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint could jeopardize performance

It appears that the problem for some is regarding the capabilities of the consoles of the future. Games are becoming incredibly complex and require greater power to perform optimally.

Some fear that any decision that Microsoft's gaming division makes to put the environment first could be much more problematic.

It's worth noting that the console giant has also mentioned plans to be accountable for household emissions from their products. They believe that the onus also lies with the consumers when it comes to preservation of the environment.

"We not only hold ourselves accountable to the carbon emissions in the production and distribution of our products, but to the emissions created with the use of our products in the homes of our fans as well."

The brand has also mentioned some immediate changes that users can experience.

"This one-time update to your power settings will reduce your power consumption while your console is off, and will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console's ability to receive overnight updates to system, games or apps."

It's quite clear that there won't be an immediate impact on performance to any extent, and that next-gen consoles should work as expected. But some are less than convinced by the changes and feel that future devices could become underpowered by the latest decision.

It's clear that the issues at hand won't subside anytime soon, and the console makers might need to tread very carefully. The console market has suddenly become incredibly competitive, as PlayStation has upped its game since last year.

The last thing Xbox wants for its consoles is to become underpowered and not meet users' expectations.

Poll : 0 votes