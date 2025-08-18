All Nvidia launches at Gamescom 2025

Nvidia is launching a few interesting updates to its GeForce Now and DLSS 4 software at this Gamescom. Sadly, no new GPUs are part of the splash just yet, given that the company just completed its Blackwell lineup with the 5050. It's still too early to expect mid-cycle refreshes. That said, cloud gaming is receiving a massive upgrade as Team Green pushes for RTX 5080 server integration. The promised uplift is up to 2.8x with DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation.

Coming to AI magic being added to the suite: DLSS now gets a path-traced hair rendering feature. RTX Remix mod contest results are also here, with "Painkiller" by Mercy Pencil Studios winning the Best Overall and Best Use of RTX prizes.

Let's dive into everything the company is about to unveil.

Nvidia GeForce Now Gets RTX 5080 Power

The biggest news coming out of Gamescom is GeForce Now's RTX 5080 server upgrade. The company expects to roll out Blackwell options for gamers in September. In the launch event, the company showcased Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Dune: Awakening, and Doom: The Dark Ages running at over 200 FPS at 4K.

A new feature coming to the cloud streaming service is introducing Cinematic Quality Streaming (CQS), designed to make cloud gaming feel indistinguishable from local play. Here's how GeForce Now plans to achieve this.

CQS includes YUV 4:4:4 chroma for sharper text and no color bleeding, HDR10 and SDR10 support for richer colors and deeper contrast, and AV1 + RPR encoding for smoother resolution transitions. On top of this, since Nvidia is an "AI company," an additional AI video filter will be employed to reduce noise and artifacts. Besides, the company is also introducing 100 Mbps streaming from its servers for seamless 4K video transfer.

The company is also improving the existing technologies, like Low Latency Streaming (LLS). Rivermax HW Packet Pacing enables direct GPU data transfers to the network, instead of waiting for an additional layer of CPU encoding and decoding at the OS level that adds redundant latency.

Moreover, Nvidia GeForce Now's Reflex mode now supports 1080p 360 Hz and 1440p 240 Hz streaming. Nvidia showcased Overwatch 2 to run at just 30 ms total system latency, down from the PlayStation 5 Pro's 49 ms. Theoretically, this makes the service better than local cloud gaming.

Perhaps the most interesting addition is the "Play Instantly" feature launching on Discord. Through a partnership with Epic Games, users can join a friend's Fortnite match directly from Discord with a single click now.

Besides, an "Install-to-Play" feature allows gamers to download any Steam game to their cloud storage and then stream from there. You get 100 GB of storage for starters. Then, you can upgrade to 200 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB variants.

DLSS 4 upgrades: The library keeps growing

At GamesCom, Nvidia announced DLSS 4 is now available in over 175 games. The company has been aggressively adding the feature to more and more titles, with even older titles receiving the treatment. The most recent classic title to get updated to the latest DLSS version is GTA V PC.

Another feature Nvidia is announcing at GamesCom is RTX Hair, which uses path-tracing to handle lighting and illumination of character hair more accurately, thereby making it more realistic. Hair has always been tricky to handle in video games, especially given that it involves handling multiple strands at once. This is a welcome move.

Overall, the Nvidia Gamescom launch suite isn't exciting for hardware enthusiasts. However, the updates are directly focused on making the gaming experience better for all gamers. GeForce Now users are, of course, in the best position, with DLSS 4 updates bringing better experiences across the board.

