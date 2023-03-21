Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4060 Ti Founder's Edition cards pictured: Expected launch, pricing, and more

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4060 Ti Founder's Edition cards have been spotted in the wild, according to leaks. It is worth noting that the 4070 Ti was introduced back in January 2023; however, it doesn't have a FE model yet. The 60-class GPU, on the other hand, hasn't been launched.

The GPUs were first spotted by Twitter leaker @KittyYYuko, who shared pictures of the card's design and its internals on the platform. It has a similar design language to the high-end RTX 40 series FE models already available on the market.

The 4070 Ti was introduced for $799 back in January; however, most third-party models are pricier than Nvidia's intended MSRP. Thus, the launch of the FE model will allow gamers to get solid graphics cards without spending a ton of money.

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4060 Ti FE cards pack a solid thermal design

Although Ada Lovelace cards borrow their FE designs from the last-gen Ampere models, the low-end cards seem to have gotten a significant step up in their thermal design.

The RTX 4060 Ti and 4070 Ti FE cards pack a similar blow-through design that combines an open-air and blower model to maximize cooling performance without sacrificing the compactness and looks of the GPU.

The leaker has shared the internals of the 4070 Ti FE. The images show a compact PCB with a decent heatsink mass that should be more than enough to keep the GPU under optimal temperatures.

When will the RTX 4070 Ti and 4060 Ti FE cards launch?

The RTX 4070 Ti is already out on the market. This is the canceled RTX 4080 12 GB that was expected to launch with an FE model back in mid-November. Thus, FE should be launched as soon as Nvidia finishes the cosmetic and packaging changes to rebadge the card.

There is no information on the launch date of the FE card yet; however, we expect it to hit the shelves by Computex 2023, which will be held in late May or early June.

RTX 4060 Ti doesn't have an official release date but it should be announced in the first half of this year. A Computex 2023 launch won't surprise us.

Pricing of the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4060 Ti FE cards

The RTX 4070 Ti FE will cost the same as the GPU's MSRP: $799; however, we don't know how much the 60-class GPU will cost.

However, it should be priced below $500, if Nvidia wants to stand a competitive advantage against the competition and the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti and 3070 cards.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

