Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4060, and 4060 Ti giveaway: how to apply, dates, and more 

The Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4060, and 4060 Ti giveaway has finally been flagged off for this summer. The company is giving away dozens of Ada Lovelace GPUs and a top-of-the-line $7,500 gaming PC. According to the company, the prize pool is valued at a whopping $150,000 and consists of hundreds of RTX 4060 and Ti cards, a few high-end RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 cards, two gaming monitors, and a custom gaming PC.

Gamers interested in the Summer of RTX 2023 event can now enter now by following Team Green's social accounts. Exact requirements vary, but you must follow Nvidia Geforce's Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to be eligible and notified of updates and winners.

The company will accept admissions till September 20, 2023, 5 PM PT which is about four months from now.

How to join the Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4060, and 4060 Ti giveaway?

This massive giveaway differs from the usual Gleam.io event that most influencers and companies use. Throughout this summer, Nvidia is partnering up with multiple video game developers and events for exclusive launches and technologies like DLSS 3.0. During these events, participants should interact with Geforce's posts by liking, commenting, sharing, or tagging the posts.

Users are also required to use a specific hashtag. The general hashtag to be used on any post (other than event-specific ones) is #RTXOn. Nvidia has touted their summer event to be rather grand — alongside video game launches, multiple streamers will join the celebration.

Some of the upcoming events that qualify under this RTX 4090, 4080, 4060, and 4060 Ti giveaway are Summer Game Fest on June 8, then the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase and PC Gaming Show on June 11, and June 12's Ubisoft Forward.

The Nvidia summer giveaway prize pool

Team Green has prepared a massive prize pool for the RTX 4090, 4080, 4060, and 4060 Ti giveaways. The company will nominate 164 RTX 4060 card winners, each valued at $299. The exact add-in card manufacturer will vary from card to card. Alongside these, gamers can also stand to win an RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition, valued at $499, two RTX 4080 Founders Edition cards, priced at $1,199, and two RTX 4090 FE cards ($1,599).

Alongside these, gamers can win up to two RTX 4090 Founders Edition cards with custom backplates, each priced at $1,789. Besides GPUs, the company is also giving away an ultra high-end $7,500 RTX 4090-powered 'Garage' gaming PC.

The list doesn't end here. Two Asus 1440p 360 Hz G-Sync powered monitors, each priced at $1,049, is also up for grabs. One lucky creator can win an RTX 4060 Ti and give away two RTX 4060 cards to their followers.

