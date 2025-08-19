Nvidia RTX 50 Super series leaks: Specs, models, and everything we know so far

The Nvidia RTX 50 Super series (RTX 5070 Super, 5070 Ti Super, and 5080 Super) is expected to launch in Q4 2025 per current leaks, possibly hitting shelves in the holiday season. This is a departure from the CES launch window typically targeted by the company, making it the fastest mid-cycle Super refresh in Nvidia history.

The headline grabber of the upgrade is massive VRAM increases: the 5070 Super is rumored to receive 18 GB GDDR7, up from 12 GB on the original card, while the 5070 Ti Super and 5080 Super will get 24 GB, matching the 3090 and 4090. Let's review the specs and launch window hinted at by leakers and tipsters.

All leaked RTX 50 Super series specs and models

Three models are expected to be introduced as part of the RTX 50 Super series (Image via Best Buy)

Reliable industry insider @kopite7kimi has revealed on X that the new RTX 50 Super series GPUs will be based on 3 GB GDDR7 memory modules to achieve the higher capacities without opting for larger PCBs.

The first GPU Nvidia is rumored to launch is the RTX 5070 Super. Besides the bump in VRAM amount, the card is also getting 256 extra CUDA cores, bringing the total number to 6,400. The Streaming Multiprocessor count is also being bumped to 50 from 48. The extra VRAM and cores, however, mandate more power, with the 5070 Super rated to draw 275W instead of the original 250W.

Here's what we know about the specs of this GPU:

Specification Details GPU Core GB205-400-A1 (Blackwell) CUDA Cores 6,400 (+256 vs RTX 5070) Streaming Multiprocessors 50 (vs 48 on RTX 5070) Memory 18GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Speed 28 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 672 GB/s TGP 275W (+25W vs RTX 5070) PCB PG147-SKU65 Performance Increase ~4% more CUDA cores, 50% more VRAM Expected MSRP $549 (same as RTX 5070)

Next up, we will get an RTX 5070 Ti Super like the last generation. However, the GPU won't be maxing out the GB203 graphics chip. Instead, it is expected to bundle a similar CUDA core and Streaming Multiprocessor count as the non-Super variant. The only uplift seems to be the new 24 GB GDDR7 VRAM buffer, which is a significant overhaul over the usual 16 GB design. Some sources suggest the card will bundle 30 Gbps video memory instead of the usual 28 Gbps for additional bandwidth.

Here's the expected specs list:

Specification Details GPU Core GB203-350-A1 (Blackwell) CUDA Cores 8,960 (same as RTX 5070 Ti) Streaming Multiprocessors 70 (same as RTX 5070 Ti) Memory 24GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Speed 28 Gbps (some sources: 30 Gbps) Memory Bandwidth 896 GB/s TGP 350W (+50W vs RTX 5070 Ti) PCB PG147-SKU55 Performance Increase Same cores, 50% more VRAM Expected MSRP $749 (same as RTX 5070 Ti)

The RTX 5080 Super will likely follow a similar pattern as the 5070 Ti Super, relying fully on VRAM buffer uplifts to deliver extra performance. The card is rumored to ship with 32 Gbps GDDR7 memory, which gives us a theoretical bandwidth of 1 TB/s. However, this comes at a significant increase in power draw: the 5080 Super is rumored to draw up to 415W under full load. Here's the specs:

Specification Details GPU Core GB203-450-A1 (Blackwell) CUDA Cores 10,752 (same as RTX 5080) Streaming Multiprocessors 84 (same as RTX 5080) Memory 24GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Speed 32 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 1,024 GB/s (1 TB/s) TGP 415W (+55W vs RTX 5080) Performance Increase Same cores, 50% more VRAM Expected MSRP $999 (same as RTX 5080)

Overall, the RTX 50 Super series will come with substantial VRAM increases to squeeze out extra performance from the underlying silicon. This uplift becomes possible as Samsung's 3 GB GDDR7 chips become mainstream. However, the significant increase in operating power makes the GPUs even more demanding to handle than the original Blackwell designs.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5080 review: Can AI replace gen-on-gen improvements?

Expected prices of the RTX 50 Super series

The 50 Super series won't likely see a price hike (Image via PNY)

The RTX 50 Super series will likely be introduced for the same prices as their original counterparts, just like their last-gen counterparts. This brings the prices to $549 for the 5070 Super, $749 for the 5070 Ti Super, and $999 for the 5080 Super.

If supply chain issues stabilize, the cards could be a good deal given the current market conditions. This is especially given the massive rumored VRAM uplifts.

