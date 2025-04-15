Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs Nvidia RTX 3080: Which is the better gaming GPU?

Nvidia is set to launch the latest addition to its RTX 50 series lineup, the RTX 5060 Ti, on April 16, 2025. With numerous rumors and leaks circulating, the new GPU has garnered significant attention, particularly for its anticipated price-to-performance ratio. It is rumored to feature advanced specifications at a relatively affordable price, making it a highly anticipated release that has already turned many heads in the gaming community.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 was launched in September 2020, making it almost five years old at this point. However, it is still a well-regarded card that has stood the test of time, offering pretty high framerates on the most demanding titles. Thus, it'd be interesting to see how it holds up against the new 5060 Ti.

In this article, we'll look into the specs of the two GPUs and compare them based on features and performance to see which is the better graphics card to purchase in 2025.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 3080: What are their differences?

The RTX 3080 is a GPU that was far ahead of its time (Image via Nvidia)

The new Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 3080 are both excellent 1440p GPUs. The 3080 was released back in 2020, but despite being the older card, it features high-end specs, which make it very comparable to even the newer cards released today.

Specs comparison

Looking at the on-paper specs, it is easy to see why the RTX 3080 was such a fan favorite. The new RTX 5060 Ti comes with Nvidia's latest Blackwell 2.0 architecture, featuring two VRAM variants, one with 8GB and another with 16 GB GDDR7 VRAM. The 3080 has two variants as well, one with 10 GB and another with 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM.

While the 5060 Ti does hold the advantage here, the difference isn't all that much when it comes to handling large workloads and gaming. However, the 5060 Ti does come with a significantly higher base and boost clock speed, helping it deliver a pretty good gaming performance.

Features Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti Nvidia RTX 3080 Architecture Blackwell 2.0 Ampere Memory Configuration 8GB / 16GB GDDR7 10GB / 12GB GDDR6 Bandwidth 448.0 GB/s 760.3 GB/s Base Clock Speed 2407 MHz 1440 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2572 MHz 1710 MHz Process Size 5 nm 8 nm Shading Units 4608 8704 TMUs 144 272 ROPs 48 96 RT Cores 36 68 Tensor Cores 144 272 Thermal Design Power (TDP) 180 W 320 W Suggested PSU 450 W 750 W

Although the 5060Ti is newer, the RTX 3080 does have twice as many shading units. It also features a greater number of TMUs, RT cores, Tensor cores, and twice as many ROPs, making it a much better option for graphics-intensive workloads.

The RTX 5060 Ti is more power-efficient, consuming only 180W compared to the RTX 3080's 320W. This makes it ideal for gamers or professionals seeking lower energy costs or quieter systems with less heat output. However, the 3080 should be the better option if you prioritize raw performance for high-resolution gaming.

Performance comparison

The RTX 3080 is still an incredible GPU to have for high-end gaming. Despite being almost five years old, it could perform just as well or, in some cases, better than the new RTX 5060 Ti. However, this is still hard to determine as the benchmarks for the 5060 Ti aren't out yet.

However, thanks to the sheer number of shading units and RT cores, the RTX 3080 puts up over 60 fps on most AAA titles, even with the maximum settings enabled. While it does not support frame generation, it does support DLSS. So you can expect more framerates with it turned on.

We know that both GPUs are perfect for 1080p and 1440p gaming. It's hard to tell how the 5060 Ti would perform at higher settings at 1080p and 1440p, as we'd have to wait for the benchmarks. Nevertheless, it should be quite impressive and is likely to hold well against the 3080, particularly with DLSS enabled.

The RTX 3080 will comfortably deliver smooth performance, even at 4K. Older, less demanding titles can be run at high settings, without any performance-related issues. The RTX 5060 Ti, too, should do well at 4K, but it is primarily a 1440p card. Nevertheless, with DLSS and Frame Generation enabled, you should be able to enjoy high-resolution gaming as well.

Pricing

The RTX 5060 Ti will be available in two VRAM variants. The 8 GB VRAM variant is said to cost around $379, while the more powerful 16 GB GPU will be priced at around $429. However, expect retail prices to be significantly higher, as most models come with additional fans and RGB lighting.

The RTX 3080, despite being an older GPU, has always been an expensive option. Moreover, like the 5060 Ti, the RTX 3080 also comes in two VRAM variants. You can find them online selling for around $999. However, you can find used or refurbished models at around $500-$600. Thus, both GPUs are quite far apart when it comes to pricing.

Final Verdict

Based on the comparison, we see that both GPUs are solid options for mid-range or 1440p gaming. The retail prices of the RTX 5060 Ti are yet to be released, so it's hard to tell how it'd compare to the RTX 3080.

While the Nvidia RTX 3080 remains a powerhouse with superior performance for high-resolution gaming, its steep price of around $999 makes it a significant investment. On the other hand, the newer RTX 5060 Ti, priced at almost half the price, offers excellent value with solid performance for 1080p to 1440p gaming.

Thus, for most gamers and creators looking for a balanced combination of performance, efficiency, and affordability, the RTX 5060 Ti is the smarter choice.

