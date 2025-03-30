Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT are both high-end graphics cards launched to target the mid-premium segment. Nvidia's offering sits a tier below the 5080 and 5090 and is primarily advertised as a 1440p pixel pusher. In contrast, AMD is placing the 9070 XT as its flagship for this generation. While the naming scheme leaves room for a 9080 and a 9090, the mid-tier is the best you can get from Team Red for now.

AMD and Nvidia adopting the same naming style raises the most important question: Which one of them is the best 70-class gaming GPU on the market? In this article, we dissect the details and performance of both cards and try to answer this question.

Both the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT are high-end gaming GPUs

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is designed for premium 1440p gaming experiences (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT are some of the fastest gaming video cards ever made, designed to handle the latest and most demanding titles at the highest settings without major performance hiccups.

However, there are considerable differences between the two pixel pushers. Let's look at their on-paper specs to begin with.

Specs comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and the AMD RX 9070 XT are based on vastly different architectures. While the Team Green GPU utilizes the latest Blackwell technology, AMD has based its latest offering on RDNA 4. This makes an apples-to-apples specs comparison impossible. Nevertheless, the on-paper specs give us an idea of what to expect from either GPU.

The 5070 Ti is a high-end offering that targets both 1440p and 4K resolutions. It packs 8,960 CUDA cores, 70 RT cores, and 16 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which helps it deliver about 10% more performance than the last-gen 4070 Ti Super in native rendering tasks. The bigger gains for this generation lie in DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation and transformer-based upscaling.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is Team Red's flagship-grade offering, based on the Navi 48 XTX graphics processor with 4,096 Shading Units, 64 Compute Units (CUs), and 64 RT accelerators. You get the same 16 GB memory buffer with this card, but with a slower GDDR6 VRAM.

The detailed specs of the two cards are as follows:

Specification NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT CUDA Cores / Compute Units 8,960 CUDA Cores 64 Compute Units Ray Tracing (RT) Cores 70 RT Cores 64 RT Accelerators AI/Tensor Cores 280 AI Accelerators 128 AI Accelerators Peak AI Performance (TOPS) 1,406 TOPS 1,557 TOPS Boost Clock Speed 2.45 GHz 2.97 GHz Memory 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6 Memory Bus Width 256-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 896GB/s ~512GB/s TDP (Power Consumption) 300W 304W Connectivity PCIe 5.0 x16 PCIe 5.0 x16 Display Outputs DisplayPort 2.1b, HDMI 2.1b DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b Price (MSRP) $749 $599

There's a huge price gap between the two GPUs. While Nvidia charges a premium of $750 for its RTX 5070 Ti, AMD has decided to keep its prices low ($599) to attract a wider audience range, comfortably placing the GPU in the mid-premium range.

Performance comparison

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT combats Nvidia with a value proposition (Image via AMD)

Performance is a major factor most gamers consider before investing in a graphics card. While both the RTX 5070 Ti and the RX 9070 XT are crazy fast in the latest titles, the performance delta is what will drive sales. Given Nvidia's mature ray tracing tech stack and DLSS 4 multi-frame gen, Team Green has the upper hand in this regard.

Below is a detailed comparison of the frame rates you can get in some of the latest and most popular titles. The performance numbers were sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Dead Redemption 2 117 FPS 109 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 77 FPS 68 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 111 FPS 110 FPS Star Wars Outlaws 72 FPS 65 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 109 FPS 101 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 w/ RT 61 FPS 45 FPS Forza Horizon 5 167 FPS 171 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 88 FPS 62 FPS God of War: Ragnarok 151 FPS 135 FPS Silent Hill 2 79 FPS 59 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 114 FPS 113 FPS Black Myth: Wukong 55 FPS 47 FPS

The RTX 5070 Ti delivers a considerable 14.92% performance leap over AMD's best offering. In games like Cyberpunk 2077, you get a much higher 35.6% gap, while Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Silent Hill 2 deliver 41.9% and 33.9% gains, respectively.

Although both cards deliver playable framerates in the latest and most demanding titles at QHD resolutions, performance at 4K is a major differentiator. This is alarming because Nvidia has the DLSS 4 multi-frame generation advantage — a key feature still absent from AMD.

Overall, both the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT have their pros and cons. While Team Green offers better 4K performance and ray tracing capabilities, AMD is unbeatable in terms of pricing. At 1440p, both GPUs can deliver playable frame rates at the highest settings, making the RX 9070 XT a better buy.

However, if you want to run AI models, game at 4K, or want Nvidia-specific features like CUDA, the RTX 5070 Ti can be a worthwhile investment for you.

