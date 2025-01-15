Nvidia RTX 5080 benchmarks: Performance in games, productivity apps, and more

Nvidia officially introduced the RTX 5080 to the world at the CES 2025 event. It is set to launch on January 30, 2025, and will bring double the performance of the RTX 4080 — as per Nvidia's claims, at least. Team Green has provided RTX 5080 benchmarks using a wide range of new titles, shining more light on how it could perform upon launch.

In this article, we will analyze the new benchmarks provided by Nvidia and find out what kind of improvements the new RTX 5080 could deliver.

Nvidia RTX 5080 specs

Nvidia RTX 5080 specs (Image via Nvidia)

Let's look at the specs of the RTX 5080 before we begin our performance analysis.

Specifications Details Architecture Blackwell Shader cores 10752

RT cores 84

TMUs 336

ROPs 128 Base core clock speeds 2295 MHz

Boost core clock speeds 2617 MHz

Memory capacity 16GB GDDR7 Memory bus width 256-bit Memory bandwidth 960.0 GB/s

Manufacturing node 4nm Thermal design power (TDPs) 360 W Price $999

The RTX 5080 comes with around 10% higher shader cores and 34% higher memory bandwidth compared to the older RTX 4080. It also features the new Blackwell architecture, which is expected to deliver a solid gen-on-gen performance improvement.

The RTX 5080 also supports the new DLSS 4 technology, which is a crucial aspect of this GPU and helps it deliver up to or more than double the FPS in supported games.

Nvidia RTX 5080 gaming benchmarks

Nvidia RTX 5080 gaming benchmarks (Image via Nvidia)

Let's put the specs aside and start analyzing the actual performance of the RTX 5080. This GPU has been tested in many fan-favorite titles, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Frostpunk 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars Outlaws, Black Myth: Wukong, and more.

According to the benchmarks provided by Nvidia, the RTX 5080 delivers around 10 - 15% performance improvements in Resident Evil 4 and Horizon Forbidden West compared to the RTX 4080.

However, in games that support the new DLSS 4 technology, the RTX 5080 outputs close to double the FPS provided by the RTX 4080. This is why the new DLSS 4 technology is so important; it can essentially double the performance of the RTX 5080 in games that support it.

Nvidia RTX 5080 productivity and AI benchmarks

Nvidia RTX 5080 productivity and AI benchmarks (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 5080 brings similar capabilities to productivity applications and the AI side of things. In D5 Render, a 3D rendering program, the new GPU can deliver double the performance compared to the RTX 4080. The same improvement can be observed in AI applications like flux.dev, which utilizes the Blackwell architecture's FP4 capabilities.

However, in Davinci Resolve, you will only find about a 15 - 20% improvement with the RTX 5080.

All in all, the new Nvidia GPU seems to deliver some serious gen-on-gen performance improvements.

