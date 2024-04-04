OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which is the better budget gaming smartphone?

The OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison makes a lot of sense now since both are newly released budget smartphones that have a ton of features. Additionally, the devices are priced close to each other and have similar processing power, design language, and cameras.

Which of these is the better smartphone for gaming might be a question in your mind if you are thinking of buying either device. To help you answer that question, this article will present a OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Hardware specifications

Before we begin with our detailed OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison, let us look at their variants, specifications, and pricing of these devices.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with 8GB RAM, with 128GB and 256GB storage options, whereas the Nothing Phone 2a has 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB variants. In the US, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant goes for $349.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Detailed specifications

Specifications OnePlus Nord CE4 Nothing Phone 2a Display 6.7-inches Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz 6.7 inch 120Hz AMOLED Storage 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 RAM 8GB 8GB/12GB Front camera 16MP 32MP Rear cameras 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Battery 5500mAh 5000mAh Charging speed 100W 45W Starting Price ₹24,999 ($299) ₹23,999 ($288)

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Display comparison

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a 6.7-inch Full HD display (Image via OnePlus)

Both phones have identical displays in terms of size, sporting 6.7-inch Full-HD screens with a 120Hz peak refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE4 offers a peak brightness of 1,110 nits, falling behind the Nothing Phone 2a's 1,300 nits of peak brightness.

However, you may not notice a major difference while playing games, even in outdoor conditions on either device. Both smartphones come with customizable "Always on Display" support.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Performance comparison

Benchmark comparison of both smartphones (Image via NanoReview)

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, whereas the Nothing Phone 2a has the Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. Both processors offer a satisfactory day-to-day experience but certainly differ when it comes to more demanding tasks.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 offers UFS 3.1 storage, which excels when it comes to opening apps and read or write speed. The Nothing Phone 2a has the slower UFS2.2 storage type.

In terms of benchmarks, there is a considerable gap in Antutu points between these devices. However, they yield similar results in single-core or multi-core tests. The OnePlus Nord CE4 can maintain 60FPS for smooth gameplay in most modern games, such as Asphalt 9 or PUBG. But the Nothing Phone 2a struggles to do this, with the FPS hovering between 45 and 55.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Battery comparison

The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with a big 5,500mAh battery (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes with a bigger 5,500mAh battery compared to Nothing Phone 2a's 5,500mAh battery. But, both phones can easily last an entire day, which includes some hours of gaming.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 shines with its support for 100W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 2a's peak charging speed is limited to 45W, and it takes more than an hour to fully charge.

OnePlus CE4 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Verdict

Both smartphones offer great displays, battery life, and potent processors. But, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is clearly the better smartphone for gaming, as it has a faster storage type. Moreover, its processor is more optimized for gaming. It also excels in the battery department and should provide extra screen-on time.