OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Which is the better gaming smartphone?

The OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone battle is an interesting one; they're similarly priced and have great hardware and software. So, if you're looking for something on a budget smartphone, both choices are great.

But which one is better for gaming? Also, is the Samsung Galaxy A35 worth its extra asking price? If you're confused between these two, these are some of the questions you might have.

In this post, we'll see who takes the winner's title in the OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35 fight, especially in terms of gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Benchmark comparison & Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a higher benchmark score than the Samsung Galaxy A35 (Image via Nanoreview)

Both smartphones have 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. However, the Samsung Galaxy A35 uses the old UFS 2.2 storage type, which means it has slower read and write speeds than the Nord CE4, which has a UFS 3.1 storage type.

If we talk about benchmarks, the OnePlus Nord CE4 outshines the Samsung Galaxy A35, as there is a 250K point difference between the two smartphones. The CPU and GPU scores are also poles apart.

In GeekBench, the pattern is similar, as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 on the Nord CE4 attains higher single-core and multi-core scores than the Exynose 1380 on the Samsung Galaxy A35.

Here are the key specifications of both smartphones:

Specifications OnePlus Nord CE4 Samsung Galaxy A35 Display 6.7-inch Full HD AMOLED 120Hz 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Exynos 1380 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5,500mAh 5,000mAh Front Camera 16MP 13MP Back Camera 50MP(Main) and 8MP (Ultrawide) 50MP (Main), 8MP (Ultrawide) and 5MP (Macro) Charging Speed 100W wired 25W wired Price Starting from $300 (₹24,999) Starting from $365

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Gaming performance

The OnePlus Nord CE4 provides smooth 60fps gameplay in most games (Image via YouTube/Jagran Play)

The OnePlus Nord CE4 also offers better gaming performance than the Samsung Galaxy A35. It manages to deliver consistent 60 frames per second in popular games, such as Asphalt 9 or PUBG. Even in graphically intensive games like Genshin Impact, the phone manages to run at 60fps in medium settings.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A35 struggles to provide consistent 60fps on PUBG mobile or COD Mobile. It usually hovers between 45 and 55 fps in these games. In Genshin Impact, the phone struggles to go above 30 fps even on the lowest graphical settings.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with a 5,000mAh battery (Image via Samsung)

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a big 5,500mAh battery, just like the recently launched OnePlus 12R. With this huge battery pack, you can expect it to run for more than a day on a single charge, which includes heavy gaming. The battery can also be topped up within half an hour, with its supplied 100W charger.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A35 only supports 25W charging, to charge its 5,000mAh battery. But the phone can also last an entire day of heavy usage, including some light gaming sessions.

OnePlus Nord CE4 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Verdict

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is the better smartphone for gaming, as it offers a better processor, has much faster charging speeds, and has a faster storage type. All of these factors mean that you will have far more enjoyable gaming performance on the Nord CE4 than on the Samsung Galaxy A55.