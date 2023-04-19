Podcasting with Apple: How to create, distribute, and grow your podcast using Apple's tools and services?

Want to voice your ideas or interesting opinions for the world to hear? Apple offers a special set of tools for podcast creators who strive to create high-quality content for a massive, diverse audience. Apple Podcasts gives users access to a huge marketing platform and relevant resources, mastering which can boost their professional podcasting careers beyond excellence.

That said, it’s necessary to understand how the service works and to use its tools efficiently. To help budding and professional podcasters broadcast their talent to their audience, this article elaborates on how to utilize Apple Podcasts’ creator features to popularize their niche.

Use Apple Podcasts and its powerful features to build the audience of your dreams

You can access a plethora of marketing and analytical tools on Apple’s Podcasts to help promote their content. While basic features can be taken advantage of for free, you can also invest an annual fee to get access to premium marketing tools on the platform.

To access the platform, all you have to do is sign in to Podcasts Connect and add a few details regarding your intent as a podcaster. You can then start uploading your content. You can use the marketing features right away to start promoting your talent. Once you gain followers and attract viewers, check out the analytics space for data-driven statistics.

How creators can use the marketing and analytical tools on Apple Podcasts

For starters, you can not only upload self-designed social posts, but can also share customizable embedded players, badges, logos, links, and QR codes with their fans for marketing purposes. The service also allows you to create special channels to group shows according to your audience’s liking and fan-favorite themes/genres.

In addition, Podcasts offers a free-to-join affiliate program named “Apple Podcasts Affiliate Program” for those who want to earn commission through their content. You can also submit a promotion request for free, requesting for your shows, channels, episodes, or seasons to be featured on the platform’s front page.

Podcasts also offer useful analytical tools that can help you analyze your audience’s behavior and interests through viewership statistics, allowing you to deliver better content quality in the long run.

You can track the ups and downs of your following and subscriber bases, learn the shortcomings of your content, note regions where your content is highly acknowledged, and more. Overall, these functionalities will help enhance the quality of your podcasts and give you enough insights to produce more relevant content.

If you are looking for premium marketing features, sign up for the Apple Podcasters Program. An annual fee has to be paid to access the program, which will allow you to sell premium subscriptions to your fans.

You can choose the benefits offered to your subscribers, including ad-free listening, exclusive content, early access, archive access, free trials, and more. The program costs $19.99 annually for residents in the United States, but rates vary from region to region.

Podcasts are an excellent social platform for novice and seasoned podcasters looking to make it big in the industry. Offering both free and moderately-priced premium features, the service helps users build a professional career without having to put much at stake.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

