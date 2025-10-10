PS6 “Project Amethyst” Revealed: Neural Arrays, Radiance Cores, Path Tracing, and Universal Compression

PlayStation has offered the first real glimpse into its next-generation console, currently known as Project Amethyst. In a new video featuring Mark Cerny, the lead system architect behind the PlayStation 5, and Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President of AMD’s Semi-Custom division, the two discussed the early technologies being developed for the PlayStation 6 (PS6). The console is still a few years away, but the discussion gives an idea of the kind of performance and visual improvements players can expect.The PS6 is being built around several new technologies designed to push graphical fidelity, efficiency, and AI-assisted performance. Some of the key advancements mentioned include Neural Arrays, Radiance Cores, Path Tracing support, and a new Universal Compression system. Each of these features is meant to work together to improve image quality, reduce bandwidth strain, and allow for more realistic lighting and rendering in future games.Next-gen technology behind Project Amethyst (PS6)According to Cerny, one of the biggest shifts for the PS6 will be the introduction of Neural Arrays, a new hardware component designed to handle machine learning (ML) tasks directly on the console. Neural Arrays will allow developers to implement advanced upscaling techniques similar to PS5’s PlayStation Super Resolution (PSSR), but at a much higher level. The technology could use AI models to generate cleaner, sharper frames with lower performance cost, effectively giving players higher resolution visuals without sacrificing frame rates.Cerny explained that these Neural Arrays are not only for upscaling but will also support Ray Regeneration, a new ML-driven feature that enhances ray tracing accuracy. This feature could potentially allow for more complex lighting and reflections without demanding excessive GPU power. By offloading certain calculations to AI, PS6 may be able to achieve visual results previously reserved for high-end PCs.Another major focus for the PS6 is Path Tracing. While ray tracing has already been part of the PS5 era, path tracing is a more advanced technique that simulates light interactions at an even deeper level. Games that use full path tracing can deliver near-photorealistic visuals by modeling how light bounces across surfaces. According to the discussion, PS6 will include hardware-level support for path tracing, making it more accessible for developers to integrate into games without huge performance penalties.To handle this kind of workload, PlayStation is introducing Radiance Cores, specialized processing units built to accelerate ray tracing and path tracing performance. These cores will be optimized for lighting, shadow, and reflection computations, offering both speed and power efficiency. This could make ray-traced visuals standard across most PS6 titles, rather than an optional feature as seen in many PS5 games.Performance improvements won’t just come from the GPU side. Cerny also mentioned Universal Compression, a system-wide approach that reduces the amount of data transferred between memory and other components. By compressing textures, assets, and game data more efficiently, PS6 can lower its memory bandwidth usage, leaving more headroom for developers to push higher-resolution textures and larger open worlds. This would help create richer environments without increasing loading times or system strain.Together, these technologies suggest a console designed for efficiency and realism. Neural Arrays bring AI-driven assistance to graphics rendering; Radiance Cores boost lighting accuracy; and Universal Compression optimizes data flow. The combination could make the PS6 one of the most advanced and balanced systems Sony has ever built.While no release window was announced, both Cerny and Huynh emphasized that development is progressing steadily. The PS6, or Project Amethyst, represents the next stage in Sony’s long-term console vision, which relies heavily on machine learning, smarter rendering pipelines, and new hardware architectures to bring another leap in visual quality and performance.