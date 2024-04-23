Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, much like the previous story expansion - The Awakened King, is an extension of a pre-existing locale within the base game. Similar to how The Awakened King expanded on the Losomn map, the new The Forgotten Kingdom DLC expands on Yaesha, the forested locale that housed bosses like the Revenant and the Corruptor.

While the DLC is an expansion of the base game map of Yaesha, it does come with a completely new region within the said locale. And surprisingly, the DLC is much more taxing than the base game. Fortunately, the same optimizations that worked for the base game as well as The Awakened King, also work for the new DLC.

Here's a comprehensive PC optimization guide for Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, including the best settings for optimal performance.

PC optimization guide for Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom

The optimized settings for Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC are almost the same as those for The Awakened King DLC. However, I did find some settings that had to be cranked down a couple of notches to get a stable 60fps. The settings that had the biggest performance hit were Shadow Quality, Foliage Quality, Effects Quality, and Post Processing.

The in-game graphics settings in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Here are the optimized settings I used for Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC:

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Motion Blur: On (up to personal preference)

On (up to personal preference) Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Based on the native refresh rate of your display

Based on the native refresh rate of your display Upscaler: None (or DLSS Quality)

None (or DLSS Quality) Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: High

High Effects Quality: Medium

Medium View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Detailed Shadows: Off

Off FOV Modifier: 1 (Default)

1 (Default) Optimize Performance in Menus: On

The DLC remains almost identical to the base game, albeit with key differences, especially CPU and memory usage, in terms of PC performance. When you first boot up the DLC, you must wait for a rather lengthy shader compilation process, which results in the game slowing down significantly, due to high CPU usage.

Remnant 2 has always been a fairly demanding game, which isn't surprising considering it's built on Unreal Engine 5. While the game doesn't feature the complete toolset of UE5, missing out on "Lumen," it does feature "Nanite," which increases GPU load, especially at higher resolutions.

The Forgotten Kingdom DLC, despite being based on the Yaesha map, features a unique geography, which is significantly more complex than the base game version of the map. Additionally, the DLC comes with a host of new post-processing elemental effects that can be quite demanding on GPU and CPU resources.

With proper optimization, Remnant 2 on PC can look incredibly stunning (Image via Gunfire Games)

Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom seems to exhibit more stuttering than the base game, and even The Awakened King DLC, which can be attributed to the density of foliage and vegetation across the new map. Additionally, the post-processing effects seem to have been ramped up in the new DLC compared to the base game.

However, using the aforementioned optimized settings, I was able to get a rather stable 60fps experience on a Ryzen 5600X, and RTX 4070 PC.