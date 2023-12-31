Intel Core i3-14100 release date, price, specs, and more

Recent developments and leaks suggest that the Intel Core i3-14100 might launch soon. Two other i3 processors are rumored to be hitting the market as well. These include the 14100F, which is the same chip ,just without the iGPU, and the low-power 14100T.

The latest leaks come from multiple sources. A screenshot of the i3-14100's operating specs was recently posted on the Chinese forum ECSM. Reliable industry leaker @momomo_us also revealed a retail store listing of multiple Intel processors, including the i3 on X. The chip was spotted at $150.27.

Let's go over all that we know about the new i3 processors in this story. However, it is important to note that none of this info is official yet and is based solely on leaks and rumors. We will update the article when Intel reveals the full details.

Intel Core i3-14100 expected release date

Like every year, all non-K and low-power Raptor Lake Refresh chips will be introduced at CES. The entire list is rather long and includes over 20 CPUs. Team Blue generally takes the stage at CES to introduce a bunch of CPUs every year, including budget and power-efficient versions of the architecture launched the previous Fall.

We are expecting the i3 to debut in Las Vegas as part of the 2024 edition of the event that is scheduled from January 9-12, 2024.

Intel Core i3-14100 rumored specs

The i3-14100 was leaked in a Chinese forum (Image via Goofish China)

All three variants of the Core i3 are quad-core processors. Like the last couple of generations, all of them pack four performance 'P' cores and no efficient 'E' cores. All three chips also support hyperthreading, meaning their thread count is 8. Based on the Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, they won't be a significant upgrade over last year's i3-13100.

Moreover, we have also gotten a look at the clock speeds of the chips. Although the boost speeds of the 14100 and 14100F remain unknown, the 14100T might boost to 4.3 GHz as per some leaks.

A specs list based on all available information on the processors is as follows:

Intel Core i3-14100 Intel Core i3-14100F Intel Core i3-14100T Core count 4 (4P+0E) 4 (4P+0E) 4 (4P+0E) Thread count 8 8 8 Base clock 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz TDP 60W 60W 35W iGPU Yes No Yes

Like previous versions, the i3-14100 and 14100F are rumored to have power draws of 60W. The low-power 14100T will draw just 35W of power.

Intel Core i3-14100 expected price

Packaging of the 12th gen i3 chip (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core i3-14100 has already been leaked with a price tag of $150. The iGPU-less variant will be slightly cheaper. We are expecting it to cost around $140.

Given its lower performance margin, the low-power 14100T will be the cheaper of the two and might be priced around $110-120. In addition, the Intel 300 and 300T processors might be introduced for a possible sub-$100 price point.

These prices are based on our speculations and haven't been confirmed yet. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.