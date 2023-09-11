Steam Deck 2 reportedly rated, might launch sooner than expected

The Steam Deck 2, codenamed "Galileo," might hit shelves sooner than expected as the South Korean National Radio Research Agency recently certified a new Valve device bearing model number "1030." This has sparked speculation among the handheld console gaming fanbase. In contrast, the Steam Deck bears the model number 1010, while the VR headset, Index, has a 1007 moniker.

These leaks came from the Reddit forum r/GamingLeaksAndRumors where Redittor u/Fidler_2K shared a ton of information about the new gaming console. This gives us a look at what to expect from Valve in the upcoming few months.

However, the leak doesn't confirm whether the upcoming device might be the next-gen version of the original Steam Deck. It could also be the Deckard, a handheld device capable of VR gaming. In many ways, this has been envisioned as the successor to the Valve Index. Patents for technologies powering this machine have been floating around the internet for a while, with the device being in the rumor mill.

Other leaks hinting at the existence of a Steam Deck 2 have also surfaced on the internet. Recently, AMD added support for Nuvoton NAU88L21 coded and a MAX98388 speaker amplifier to the Van Gogh APU. This chip only powers the Steam Deck. Interestingly, the sound patches were penned by Collabora, a firm Valve has worked with in the past.

When could the Steam Deck 2 launch?

Finer details on the upcoming Steam Deck refresh are unknown yet. However, we can confirm that Valve is actively working on some form of addition to the handheld gaming console lineup. Moreover, a Galileo-specific SteamOS mirror has also been unearthed. This also hints at the existence of a Steam Deck 2.

However, it is still quite early to accurately judge when the handheld will hit shelves, as it might be months away. Hence, a wide 2024 launch window seems plausible.

Do note that none of this information is confirmed by Valve or other third parties involved in the process yet. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt, as the Steam Deck 2 might evolve as development progresses.