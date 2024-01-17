Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which is the best camera phone?

In the competition between the S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, only one can emerge as the market leader for Android flagships. While the latest Galaxy device looks fresh and appealing, one can't underestimate the features of Google's flagship smartphone.
This article will conduct a comparison between the Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung S24 Ultra to try and figure out which of these devices has a better camera.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro specs comparison
The Google Pixel has its own Tensor G3 processor, which is quite powerful. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features the latest Snapdragon Gen 3, the most powerful processor offered by this brand.
Both devices run on the latest Android 14. The Pixel features Pixel UI, a clean and simple skin focused on usability. On the other hand, Samsung's S24 Ultra opts for One UI, a more feature-rich offering that emphasizes customization.
Google was the first to promise to provide seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung has also followed suit, with its seven years of Android and software support for the S24 series.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro prices and models comparison
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra models
The new Galaxy S24 has three variants, each with 12GB of RAM:
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): $1299
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): $1419
- Galaxy S24 Ultra (1TB): $1659
Pixel 8 Pro models
The Pixel 8 Pro is available in bay, porcelain, and obsidian colors. You get 12GB of RAM in each of its variants; however, you have multiple storage options:
- Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999
- Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $1,059
- Pixel 8 Pro (512GB): $1,179
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro camera comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 50MP (telephoto) + 200 MP (wide) + 10 MP + 12 MP (UltraWide) main camera setup, along with a 12MP shooter for selfies. This brand employs advanced AI features, elevating photography to a new level with options like auto-editing for enhanced images.
The Pixel 8 Pro offers one of the best camera performances. It boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48 MP Quad PD UltraWide camera with auto-focus, and a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 10.5 MP dual PD shooter.
Furthermore, to take things to another level, Google offers Pro controls and Magic Editor to add custom edits and studio-quality enhancements to any photo.
Is the Samsung S24 Ultra better than the Pixel 8 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as the winner in the S24 Ultra Vs Pixel 8 Pro comparison when it comes to camera performance. Its main camera is 200 MP, compared to its opponent's 50 MP. Moreover, it has Nightography Zoom to improve low-light images. If you like zooming in on subjects, this is the phone for you.
The S24 also boasts significant enhancements, particularly in its camera and performance capabilities, compared to previous Galaxy offerings.
Equipped with the latest and most powerful Snapdragon processor, it ensures top-notch performance. The device also incorporates professional-level features for photography, elevating the user's imaging experience to new heights.
