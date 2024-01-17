Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which is the best camera phone?

In the competition between the S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, only one can emerge as the market leader for Android flagships. While the latest Galaxy device looks fresh and appealing, one can't underestimate the features of Google's flagship smartphone.

This article will conduct a comparison between the Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung S24 Ultra to try and figure out which of these devices has a better camera.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro specs comparison

Samsung S24 Ultra specifications (Image via Samsung)

The Google Pixel has its own Tensor G3 processor, which is quite powerful. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features the latest Snapdragon Gen 3, the most powerful processor offered by this brand.

Both devices run on the latest Android 14. The Pixel features Pixel UI, a clean and simple skin focused on usability. On the other hand, Samsung's S24 Ultra opts for One UI, a more feature-rich offering that emphasizes customization.

Specifications Pixel 8 Pro Galaxy S24 Ultra Dimensions: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 Weight: 213g 234g Display: 6.7-inch 'Super Actua' LTPO OLED 6.8 inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution: 1344 x 2992 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD+) Refresh rate: Adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz Adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz Chipset: Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB (LPDDR5X) 12GB (LPDDR5X) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB (UFS 3.1) 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 4.0) Rear cameras: 50MP+48MP+48MP 200.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP Front camera: 10.5MP 12MP Battery: 5,050mAh 5,000mAh Charging: 30W wired, 23W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi) 45W (wired) + wireless & reverse wireless Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay Titanium Grey, Violet, Black and Yellow

Google was the first to promise to provide seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung has also followed suit, with its seven years of Android and software support for the S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro prices and models comparison

Samsung S24 Ultra models (Image via Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra models

The new Galaxy S24 has three variants, each with 12GB of RAM:

Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): $1299

Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): $1419

Galaxy S24 Ultra (1TB): $1659

Pixel 8 Pro models

The Pixel 8 Pro is available in bay, porcelain, and obsidian colors. You get 12GB of RAM in each of its variants; however, you have multiple storage options:

Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $999

Pixel 8 Pro (256GB): $1,059

Pixel 8 Pro (512GB): $1,179

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro camera comparison

Samsung S24 Ultra camera (Image via Samaung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 50MP (telephoto) + 200 MP (wide) + 10 MP + 12 MP (UltraWide) main camera setup, along with a 12MP shooter for selfies. This brand employs advanced AI features, elevating photography to a new level with options like auto-editing for enhanced images.

Samsung S24 Ultra main camera sample (Image via Samsung)

The Pixel 8 Pro offers one of the best camera performances. It boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48 MP Quad PD UltraWide camera with auto-focus, and a 48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 10.5 MP dual PD shooter.

Google Pixel 8 Pro main camera image (Image via Google)

Pixel 8 Pro front camera image (Image via Google)

Furthermore, to take things to another level, Google offers Pro controls and Magic Editor to add custom edits and studio-quality enhancements to any photo.

Is the Samsung S24 Ultra better than the Pixel 8 Pro?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra emerges as the winner in the S24 Ultra Vs Pixel 8 Pro comparison when it comes to camera performance. Its main camera is 200 MP, compared to its opponent's 50 MP. Moreover, it has Nightography Zoom to improve low-light images. If you like zooming in on subjects, this is the phone for you.

The S24 also boasts significant enhancements, particularly in its camera and performance capabilities, compared to previous Galaxy offerings.

Equipped with the latest and most powerful Snapdragon processor, it ensures top-notch performance. The device also incorporates professional-level features for photography, elevating the user's imaging experience to new heights.

For more updates on the S24 Ultra vs Pixel 8 Pro, do visit Sportskeeda's tech section.