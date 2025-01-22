Samsung Galaxy S25: Specs, prices, and more

Samsung launched the new Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25 is the base model of the series, and it brings some meaningful hardware upgrades, camera improvements, and much better AI capabilities than its predecessor. It is designed to not only be a more powerful smartphone in the traditional sense but also improve your daily life through meaningful Galaxy AI features.

In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy S25, including its specs, features, and prices.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25's features (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 sports a boxier design than before while being slightly thinner. It brings some significantly powerful AI features to better compete with the iPhone 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the specs of the new Samsung Galaxy S25:

Specs

Specifications Details Display 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Operating system Android 15-based OneUI 7 Memory & storage 12GB and 128/256/512 GB storage Camera setup 50+10+12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 fast charging

Features

Samsung Galaxy S25's cameras (Image via Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with the Android 5-based One UI 7 out of the box, alongside a promised seven years of OS and security updates. The wireless charging system has also been upgraded to the new Qi2 standard but without magnets, which puts it below the iPhone 16. The magnets allow the wireless charger to snap against the back of the phone and deliver a faster and more efficient charging system. They are part of the Qi2 wireless standard, but Samsung didn't implement them.

Galaxy AI took center stage at the launch event, having received a wide variety of features and capabilities on the Samsung Galaxy S25 (thanks to the power of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside the phone).

The video recording quality was also upgraded with the AI ProVisual Engine, which helps the camera record 18% more FPS for smoother footage. The battery life received a big boost, thanks to pairing the new and more efficient chip with proper software optimizations.

Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S25's pricing (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at the same $799 price tag in the US as its predecessor, which is certainly good news. In the UK, it will cost £799. The Galaxy S25's pre-order period began on January 22, 2025. It will go on general sale on February 7, 2025.

