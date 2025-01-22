Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs, prices, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has finally been launched and will be available in stores very soon. The phone features a lot of AI excellence, an even better camera compared to the previous flagship, a much more powerful chip, and better battery backup as well.

The device will feature a 50 mega-pixel ultrawide camera alongside many other interesting changes compared to the previous generation. That said, let's delve deep into the phone's specifications and pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and release date

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be released worldwide on February 7, 2025. The device is now available for pre-orders via Samsung's website. S25 Ultra will be priced at $1,299, $100 higher than iPhone 16 Pro Max, which came out for $1,199. That said, mentioned below are the specifications of S25 Ultra.

Trending

Specs and features of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung 25 Ultra will feature improved camera (Image via Samsung)

S25 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with the max brightness going up to 2,600nits. The refresh rate will remain the same as it was in S24 Ultra, which is 120Hz. Coming with a full titanium frame, the phone will be noticably lighter this time around, weighing just 218 grams.

The phone will be using Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, 12GB of RAM, and will come in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Samsung claims that the chip will feature a 40% faster NPU, 37% faster CPU, and 30% faster GPU, making the performance significantly better over the previous generation.

Coming to camera of the phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature:

50MP f/1.9 ultrawide camera

200MP f/1.7 main camera

50MP f/3.4 5x telephoto camera

10MP f/2.4 3x midrange zoom camera

12MP f/2.2 selfie camera

The videos can now be recorded in 10-bit HDR format by default. Moreover, you will now get a Virtual Aperture mode as well while using the Expert RAW feature.

The phone will feature One UI 7 (Android 15) and will receive software updates for approximately seven years.

S25 Ultra will feature a humongous 5000mAh battery and will support 45W fast wired charging. You can expect up to 30 hours of video playback and 95 hours of music playback. Moreover, there will be support for wireless charging and reverse charging.

Overall, the Samsung S25 Ultra looks like a killer smartphone with increased AI features, improved camera, and a better OS. It can be a solid upgrade for those who are using a slightly older smartphone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback