Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Which is the best smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched on January 22, 2025, as the successor to the Galaxy S24 and comes with a lot of new features and AI capabilities to make it more attractive. However, the smartphone market is quite competitive, and the Galaxy S25 will directly compete with the iPhone 16.

That's why we will compare the two phones here and explain which one is the better choice and for whom.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: Detailed comparison

Our goal is to do a detailed comparison of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 to give you clear thoughts on which phone is better. To achieve this, we will be covering every aspect of the two phones.

Here's everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16:

Specs comparison

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S25 Apple iPhone 16 Display 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 Operating system Android 15-based OneUI 7 iOS 18.2.1 Memory & storage 12GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB storage 8GB RAM and 128/256/512GB internal storage Camera setup 50+10+12MP triple camera setup with 12MP selfie camera 48+12MP rear camera setup and 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless Qi2 fast charging

3561mAh with 25W wired and wireless MagSafe charging



Design and display

iPhone 16 design (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 feature a similar boxy design with Aluminum and glass materials for the construction of the body. The strength and rigidity of the two phones are quite good and won't bend easily. There's no visible difference in build quality between the two.

However, when it comes to in-hand experience, the Samsung Galaxy S25 edges ahead thanks to its compact and slimmer design.

In terms of looks and design, we leave it as a tie. They both look fantastic, and whether one is better than the other or not will depend on personal choice.

As for the display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is the better choice as it supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16 is still stuck on 60Hz, which is a real shame cause it also has a great display.

The display of the Galaxy S25 is also better than its predecessor as it is made from HOP 3.0 technology, which is a custom version of the existing LTPO technology that allows phones to adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. HOP stands for Hybrid Oxide and Polycrystalline Silicon, and this technology makes the new Samsung display more power efficient. The Galaxy S25 is a clear winner here.

Performance and cooling

Samsung Galaxy S25's Snapdragon chipset (Image via Samsung)

When it comes to performance, both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 feature a high-performance chipset, and you won't see any difference in most workloads and day-to-day applications.

Here's how the processors of the two phones perform in benchmarks:

Benchmarks Snapdragon 8 Elite Apple A18 GeekBench 6 (Single-Core) 3155 3466 GeekBench 6 (Multi-Core) 9723 8592 3DMark Solar Bay 10564 8013

The two chipsets are similarly capable in most applications, but the Snapdragon 8 Elite will leap forward and win in gaming. The Samsung Galaxy S25 also has a large vapor chamber, which should deliver consistent gaming performance in long sessions.

Essentially, the Samsung will remain cooler than the iPhone, even when playing graphically intensive games. The performance gap shouldn't be too large between the two phones, but the Galaxy S25 does have an edge.

Memory and storage

Both smartphones have the same storage configurations available but differ in memory capacity. The Galaxy S25 comes with 12GB RAM, while the iPhone 16 has only 8GB. However, iOS is known to have better memory management, so even with 8GB memory, the iPhone 16 should perform just fine. Therefore, we would have to call it a tie here.

Camera performance

Samsung Galaxy S25's camera setup (Image via Samsung)

The iPhone 16 has a dual-camera setup, while the Galaxy S25 has a triple-camera setup, with the third one including a telephoto sensor. The performance of the primary and secondary cameras of the two phones should be extremely close. A lot depends on the scene and lighting conditions, but they should perform well. The extra camera gives the Galaxy S25 an upper hand.

Battery and charging

Samsung claimed big improvements in the battery life of the Galaxy S25, which should put it closer to the iPhone 16. Both the wired and wireless charging speeds of the two phones are quite similar, but the iPhone 16 supports MagSafe. It uses magnets on the back to hold the wireless adapter, which allows for faster and more efficient wireless charging capability. The iPhone 16 takes the lead here.

Price comparison

Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 have the same $799 price tag.

Final thoughts on Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16

The Samsung Galaxy S25 secures a lot of wins against the iPhone 16. The former has a better display, gaming performance, camera, one-handed usage, and more. Therefore, we choose Galaxy S25 as the best phone for most people.

However, if you are an iPhone user deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, you should choose the iPhone 16. You would lose the high refresh rate display, gaming performance, and other features, but it will allow you to stay in sync with all other Apple devices.

