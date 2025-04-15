Save $500 on 24-inch iMac (M3) at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a discount on the 24-inch iMac (M3). Originally priced at $1599, the 8 GB variant is currently available for $1,099.00. The device has a mid-tier processor and was designed to fulfill basic tasks like playing music, videos, and moderate-to-advanced gaming. It has 290 reviews on the website, with an average rating of 4.7 stars. The iMac M3 is considered one of the best desktops for people looking for a well-rounded device.
For those curious, this article further describes the 24-inch iMac (M3).
Apple iMac M3: Specifications and features
The iMac M3 is designed to excel at everyday tasks. The details of this device are given below:
Features
Here are some features of the Apple iMac M3:
- Display: The device has a medium display size of 24 inches. Its LCD Retina Display is a good option for general computing tasks. Its brightness can reach up to 500 nits, so the device is best used indoors. Additionally, the iMac M3 has a 4 K Ultra HD screen with a 4480 x 2250 resolution.
- Storage: The iMac M3 has a storage capacity of 512 GB. This is ideal for most users, but professionals will find it limiting. However, it is configurable to 1 TB or 2 TB.
- Performance: The Apple M3 10-core is an entry-level GPU that should work well for basic multitasking and gaming. The 8 GB RAM will help run slightly heavy applications and games.
- Compatibility: The device comes equipped with Apple's macOS Sonoma 14, with Siri as the built-in voice assistant.
- Camera: The device has a front-facing webcam with 1080p video resolution to produce clear images.
Also read: 5 best RTX 4080 gaming laptops
Dimensions
The dimensions of this device are given below:
- Weight: 9.75 pounds
- Height: 18.1 inches
- Width: 21.5 inches
- Depth: 5.8 inches
Specifications
Here are some technical specifications of the Apple iMac M3:
For connectivity, the device has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports. Additionally, Wi-Fi 6E is provided for internet connection. The device also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
In the box, the users will get an iMac, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a Magic Mouse, a 143 W power adapter, a 2m Power lead, and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.
Note that the discount is available only on the 8GB variant of the device, which comes in Silver, Green, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Orange, and Purple. If interested, you can buy the Apple iMac M3 (8GB) here.