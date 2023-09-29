"Security experts have always advised to turn these two options off": Apple's iOS 17 raises major privacy concern

iOS 17 has brought some unexpected changes to the privacy settings of some iPhone users. The joint X (formerly Twitter) account of two security researchers, known as Mysk, shared that people who had disabled iPhone Analytics and Significant Locations have noticed these settings turning on automatically and without approval or warning after updating to the latest iOS.

Apple had also said to 9to5mac that updating to iOS 17 would not result in any changes to the user settings. The tech giant is currently investigating the matter and has reaffirmed its dedication to preserving user privacy.

Regarding this occurrence, Mysk also stated,

"Having your location information included in these analytics reports might have privacy implications, even if the reports don't identify you. Security experts have always advised to turn these two options off."

Rarely does a major software launch happen smoothly, and such is the case with iOS 17. Existing privacy settings for certain users have reportedly been altered without consent. Several individuals who upgraded to the latest iOS have discovered that iPhone Analytics and Significant Locations are switched on without warning or permission.

Mysk took to X to announce this. However, even though this may be a reason to worry, it's crucial to point out that it's only the case for a few individuals.

While Apple insists it cannot read Significant Locations due to end-to-end encryption, there are still concerns about having these settings turned on. Mysk pointed out that these settings reveal detailed information about your visited locations, and the phone stores this data locally.

All in all, having this data present in analytics could potentially lead to privacy issues. Even if the information is meant to be anonymous, it's crucial to be mindful of the risks. Additionally, according to Mysk, security experts frequently advise users to turn off both settings.

How to check Locations and iPhone Analytics' privacy on iOS 17

It is worth checking your privacy settings to ensure they are still how you set them, although it is uncommon for most users to have altered them in the first place. Follow the steps below to turn them off:

Go to iPhone's Settings.

Select Privacy & Security.

Choose Location Services.

Scroll down and tap on System Services.

Navigate to the bottom of the page and disable iPhone Analytics .

. Go back to System Services , tap on Significant Locations , and switch it off.

, tap on , and switch it off. Verify your identity using Face ID or the passcode when prompted.

Thus, if you're concerned about this situation, turn it off completely, irrespective of what you previously set it to. On a positive note, Apple has pledged to launch an inquiry into this privacy concern to reduce the probability of similar occurrences in the future.